Prince Harry and Meghan relocate to Los Angeles, reports say

(NEW YORK) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are reportedly making California their new home.

People magazine and The Sun reported Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Vancouver Island, Canada, where they’d been staying since the royal couple announced their decision to step back as members of the royal family, for a permanent spot in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Their move occurred before the border between Canada and the U.S. closed last Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told the publications.

According to People magazine, the royal couple has “been living in a secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

“Because of the current circumstances, it made sense for the couple to relocate at an earlier date before travel restrictions, which could remain in operation for a significant amount of time, were put in place by the government,” said ABC News Royal Contributor Omid Scobie.

Harry, Meghan and their son, Archie, have been living in Canada since the royal couple announced their decision in January to step back as senior members of the royal family. They will officially step down as senior working royals on March 31.

The news comes after Disney announced Thursday that Meghan would be narrating the new Disneynature film, Elephants, which hits Disney+ on April 3. The film will be Meghan’s first professional endeavor since stepping back from the royal family.

In their new roles, they’ve expressed their desire to establish a new nonprofit organization, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said in February.

“Given how the U.S. will play a significant role in their future philanthropic endeavors, it was always in the cards for the Sussexes to move to L.A. later this year,” said Scobie.

