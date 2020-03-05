Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan to step out for one of last engagements as working royals

Chris Jackson/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will reunite in the U.K. Thursday night for an event close to Harry’s heart, recognizing the achievements of wounded veterans and soldiers.

The Sussexes are scheduled to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, marking the first time the couple has been seen together in the U.K. since Jan. 7, when they visited Canada House after spending an extended holiday break on Vancouver Island.

Meghan returned to Canada shortly after that appearance and has remained based on Vancouver Island with the couple’s son Archie. Harry left the U.K. in late January to join his family there.

Harry and Meghan are now back in the U.K. to wrap up their duties as working members of the royal family.

They will step down from their roles on March 31 and their office at Buckingham Palace will close on April 1.

As non-working members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan will retain but no longer use their HRH titles, will no longer represent the queen, will not receive public funds for royal duties and will spend the “majority of their time” in North America.

After tonight’s event, Harry and Meghan have just two more joint appearances scheduled in the U.K. They plan to attend a performance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night and then will join Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate at a Commonwealth Day service on Monday, possibly their last official royal engagement.

It is no surprise the Sussexes chose to make a high-profile appearance at this year’s Endeavour Fund Awards. In addition to attending, Harry and Meghan are each presenting an award.

Harry, who served in the British Army, is an outspoken advocate for military members and veterans. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members.

The Endeavour Fund Awards were hosted this year by JJ Chalmers, a former Invictus Games medalist.

Harry and Meghan plan to attend the 2020 Invictus Games in May in The Hague, Netherlands.

