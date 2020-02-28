Prince Harry jams with Jon Bon Jovi in one of his last events as a working royal

HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images(LONDON) — A member of British royalty, Prince Harry, got to meet a member of American rock royalty, Jon Bon Jovi, Friday when the two came together in support of Harry’s Invictus Games.

Harry visited London’s famous Abbey Road Studios to meet Bon Jovi, who traveled to the U.K. to re-record his single “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir. Harry, who served in the British Army, founded the Invictus games in 2014 as a Paralympic-style competition for wounded service members.

Bon Jovi’s song “Unbroken” was created “to shine a spotlight on veterans living with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and honor their service,” according to Buckingham Palace.

The song will be released in March and proceeds will support the Invictus Games Foundation. The original version of “Unbroken,” without the Invictus Games Choir, will be will featured on Bon Jovi’s upcoming album, according to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan plan to attend the 2020 Invictus Games, which will be held in May in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Invictus Games is a personal cause for Harry and one of the initiatives he plans to continue to support after he and Meghan leave their roles as working members of Britain’s royal family next month. Their last day is March 31 and the couple’s office at Buckingham Palace, their headquarters for the past year, will be closed the next day, April 1.

Harry returned to the U.K. earlier this week for the first time since late January, when he and Meghan agreed to the terms for their departure from official royal duties. Meghan will also return to the U.K. shortly and will join Harry at their final events as working royals.

The Sussexes, currently living on Vancouver Island with their son Archie, have not yet revealed publicly where they plan to live full-time, though they do plan to spend the “majority of their time” in North America, according to Buckingham Palace.

Canadian authorities announced Thursday they will no longer provide security protection for Harry and Meghan once they begin their new roles as non-working members of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” Canada’s Office of the Minister of Public Safety said in a statement. “The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.”

“As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognized as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis,” the statement continued. “At the request of the Metropolitan Police, the RCMP has been providing assistance to the Met since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess to Canada intermittently since November 2019. The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on funding for Harry and Meghan’s security.

The couple said in a statement on their website they will “continue to require effective security” but could provide “no further details.”

“It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” they said on SussexRoyal.com. “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.