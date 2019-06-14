Prince Harry, Meghan hire a nanny for royal baby Archie

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have a new set of hands to help with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal couple has hired a British-born, female nanny, according to ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie.

Meghan gave birth to Archie, her first child, on May 6.

She and Harry, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary soon after their son’s birth, chose to be completely hands-on in the first weeks of Archie’s life, forgoing a nanny or a night nurse.

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, stayed with the couple at their Frogmore Cottage home from mid-April through about two weeks after Archie’s birth.

Even with the addition of a nanny, Harry and Meghan are still keeping things simple. The nanny is not permanently based at Frogmore Cottage or working weekends, according to Scobie.

Scobie told Good Morning America last month that Harry and Meghan are also keeping other staff members at Frogmore Cottage to a minimum, so far relying on only one housekeeper for their 18th-century home in Windsor.

News of a nanny for Archie comes nearly one week after Duchess Meghan made her first public appearance since she and Harry introduced Archie to the world on May 8 at Windsor Castle.

Meghan joined Harry and other members of the royal family to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade.

Meghan is expected to resume her royal duties this fall, according to Scobie.

Harry, who will celebrate his first Father’s Day Sunday, has kept up his pace of royal engagements.

He traveled to the Netherlands for an Invictus Games event just a few days after Archie’s birth and traveled to Rome for a charity polo tournament, in addition to his day-to-day royal engagements in the U.K.

Harry and Meghan are also looking ahead to a possible royal tour of Africa in October, a trip on which they will likely take Archie, according to Scobie.

