Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get new royal titles from Queen Elizabeth

Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images(WINDSOR) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received not only wedding rings on Saturday, but also new titles.

Queen Elizabeth has conferred a dukedom on Harry, the sixth in line to the British throne.

The title is considered a gift from Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother.

When Harry’s older brother, Prince William, the second in line to the throne, married Kate Middleton in 2011, the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On their children’s birth certificates, William identified his occupation and Kate’s as the Prince of the United Kingdom and the Princess of the United Kingdom, respectively, so Kate is also called Princess Kate.

If Prince Charles, William and Harry’s father, becomes king, William will then become the Prince of Wales.

Harry, sixth in line to the throne, is more likely to keep his dukedom, leaving Markle as a duchess in Britain’s royal family.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.