Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 1st public appearance since holiday break

The couple made their first public appearance Tuesday since taking an extended break from royal duties over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Harry and Meghan, who stayed in Canada during their break, made a special visit to Canada House in London to show their appreciation.

“Their Royal Highnesses wanted to meet with HE Ms. Janice Charette, High Commissioner in Canada to the U.K., as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding that Harry and Meghan also plan to visit a special art exhibition at Canada House and meet with members of the High Commission team.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent their time in Canada with their 7-month-old Archie. Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, joined the family for Christmas.

This year marked the first time since Harry and Meghan got engaged in 2017 they did not spend the holidays with Harry’s family at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s estate in Norfolk, England.

Harry and Meghan only released one photo of their time in Canada, a picture of Prince Harry and Archie posing outdoors that was included in the year-end review they posted on Instagram.

Archie was also featured on the Christmas card that Harry and Meghan released just before the holiday. The card was shared on Twitter by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, of which Harry is president and Meghan is vice president.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

Harry and Meghan’s visit to Canada House marks the unofficial kickoff to their official engagements in 2020. It is expected to be another busy year for the royals as they continue their work on issues ranging from conservation and the environment to women’s rights.

