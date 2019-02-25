Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pet a horse, exchange cookbook with famous chef on Morocco tour

Samir Hussein/WireImage(RABAT, Morocco) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued their royal tour of Morocco Monday with events that continued the theme of their tour, empowering youth and women.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first visit was to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat. The royals learned more about the new equine therapy program practiced there, which particularly helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Harry and Meghan chatted with staff at the stables and watched as children with disabilities took part in their equine therapy lessons.

At their second stop, the couple met one of Morocco’s leading chefs who demonstrated some traditional Moroccan cooking.

Chef Moha Fedal, who hosts the Moroccan version of the TV show MasterChef, showed children from underprivileged backgrounds how to cook traditional Moroccan recipes. Harry tried some of the cooking and Meghan gave the chef a copy of her cookbook Together, which she launched with a group of female survivors of London’s deadly Grenfell Tower fire.

The third and final engagement for the royal couple on Monday was in Rabat’s Andalusian Gardens. There Harry and Meghan met some Moroccan entrepreneurs and browsed some traditional Moroccan arts and crafts.

They are expected to meet with King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Monday and the couple plan to continue their stay privately as guests of the king until Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan were guests of honor at a reception Sunday night at the British ambassador’s house in Rabat where they met influential Moroccan women, young entrepreneurs and disabled athletes.

The duchess dazzled in a cream Dior gown and diamond earrings, a stark contrast to her earlier dressed down look when she had visited schools in the Atlas Mountains.

Their visit began late Saturday, after their Royal Air Maroc plane was slightly delayed. They were greeted by a guard of honor and the British ambassador, Thomas Reilly. Meghan looked glamorous in Valentino and surprisingly fresh given that she has just returned from a five-night trip to New York City.

Reilly explained to reporters the key themes of the royals’ visit.

“This official visit by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will highlight Morocco’s focus on women’s empowerment, girls’ education, inclusivity, and the encouragement of social entrepreneurship,” he said.

It is expected that this will be the last foreign trip Markle will make before the birth of her first child this spring, and sources confirmed that “medical provisions had been made” for Meghan while she is in Morocco.

