Prince Harry, Prince William greet fans outside Windsor Castle as excitement builds for royal wedding

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Royal watchers got an up-close glimpse of Prince Harry one day before he weds Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel.

Harry, 33, and his brother, Prince William, 35, stepped out to greet some of the fans who have flocked to Windsor to celebrate Harry and Markle’s wedding.

William will serve as best man at Saturday’s wedding, just as Harry did for William at his 2011 wedding to Duchess Kate.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Windsor, about 22 miles outside of London, on Thursday to rehearse for their wedding and take care of final preparations.

William and his wife, Princess Kate, were also seen arriving for the start of the festivities.

Royal fans in Windsor have begun staking out spots on the Long Walk, the route from Windsor Castle through Windsor Town where Harry and Markle will ride in a carriage after their wedding service.

Harry and Markle have invited 2,640 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the wedding carriage procession as it departs.

The members of the public were selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community.

The couple also invited 100 students from two local schools in Windsor and extended invitations to 200 individuals who take part in charities and organizations for which Harry serves as royal patron.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.