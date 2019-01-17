Prince Philip was in a 'road traffic accident' but was not injured: Buckingham Palace

Matt Dunham – WPA Pool / Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was “involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle” on Thursday afternoon, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The queen’s husband was uninjured in the accident, which took place near Sandringham Estate, the Norfolk retreat where the pair typically spends their winters, the palace said.

Prince Philip, 97, has made few public appearances since retiring from public life in August 2017.

He did not attend the Christmas Day church service last month, according to the BBC, and he missed a pre-Easter church service in March due to hip problems. He did, however, attend his grandson Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May.

