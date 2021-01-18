Prince William is 'proud' his grandparents received COVID-19 vaccine

WATTIE CHEUNG/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(LONDON) — Prince William is taking part in the effort to get people vaccinated in the United Kingdom by joining its vaccination campaign.

In a video posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s social media accounts Saturday, Prince William joined a roundtable of frontline workers talking about the National Health Service’s vaccination effort, which is described by one health care worker in the video as “the biggest public health campaign that the U.K. has seen.”

So far, health care workers in the U.K. have administered more than 2.8 million vaccines.

“A huge congratulations to all of you for playing your part in such a monumental moment,” Prince William said in the video.

“This is because we have a world-leading NHS, this is because we have the right people, the right research and development here,” he added about the work that has been done so far.

💉🇬🇧 Thank you to all the staff and volunteers across the country working to ensure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected from coronavirus 👏 pic.twitter.com/4gbXBligcp — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2021

Britain was the first western country to begin a mass vaccination rollout against the coronavirus. In December, the country began administering the vaccine to its top priority groups, which included front-line health care workers, everyone over the age of 80 and health and social care workers who are at high risk.

Just over a week ago, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their COVID-19 vaccines, which were administered by a doctor at Windsor Castle.

In the video, Prince William commended his grandparents for getting the vaccine.

“My grandparents have had the vaccine, and I’m very proud of them for doing that,” William said. “It’s really important that everyone gets their vaccine.”

The British government is aiming to administer vaccine doses to 15 million people by mid-February.

