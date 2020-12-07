Prince William, Kate embark on tour to thank front line coronavirus workers

MATT DUNHAM/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, embarked on a tour aboard the Royal Train on Sunday to pay tribute to front line workers, teachers and more who “have gone above and beyond in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Duchess Kate and her husband, Prince William, boarded the Royal Train at Euston Station in Camden, and will make stops in England, Scotland and Wales for the next three days. They will hear about people’s experiences during the pandemic and how they’ve coped and adapted to life over the past year.

Their sendoff also included a performance from Shakin’ Stevens, who performed “Merry Christmas Everyone” for transport workers at the station.

In addition to meeting people on their tour, the couple will also celebrate the arts in the United Kingdom by meeting with local artists and seeing a number of festive performances.

During the pandemic, Prince William and Kate have been advocates for health care workers on the frontlines, teachers and others across the U.K. who have been affected during these challenging times and have spotlighted the importance of protecting one’s mental health.

They’ve also shown their support for nursing home residents in Wales by taking part as Bingo callers during a game back in May.

“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays,” a spokesperson of Kensington Palace said in a statement.

This is the first time that Prince William and Kate will be traveling aboard the Royal Train for royal engagements, which is usually reserved for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Queen Victoria was the first reigning British sovereign to use the Royal Train in June 1842.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.