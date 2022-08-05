Prince William, Kate, Prince Charles and Camilla wish Meghan Markle happy birthday

(LONDON) — The royal family sent birthday wishes to Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate, the duke and duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles and Camilla, the duke and duchess of Cornwall, all commemorated Meghan’s 41st birthday, in separate social media posts.

“Wishing a happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex!” William and Kate wrote alongside a photo of Meghan.

Charles and Camilla sent similar wishes in their own tweet, also alongside a photo of Meghan.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex, now live in California with their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.

The family traveled to London in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year on the throne. While in England, they also celebrated Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’ home in the U.K.