Prince William, Kate thank teachers, first responders in first stop on train tour to meet front-line workers

DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made their first stop Monday in their three-day train tour to pay tribute to front-line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate, who boarded the Royal Train at Euston Station in Camden on Sunday, departed the train in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they met paramedics and staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service and thanked them for their work fighting CVOID-19.

The Cambridges, who were spotted wearing face masks on the tour, then traveled to Berwick-Upon-Tweed, where they visited with students and teachers at Holy Trinity Church of England First School.

In addition to thanking teachers for their work during the pandemic, Kate and William watched a performance of the students signing and chatted with students who were decked out for the holidays in reindeer headbands.

This tour marks the first time that Prince William and Kate will be traveling aboard the Royal Train for royal engagements, which is usually reserved for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Queen Victoria was the first reigning British sovereign to use the Royal Train in June 1842.

In addition to meeting frontline workers on the tour and hearing from people about how they’ve coped and adapted to life over the past year, the couple will also celebrate the arts in the United Kingdom by meeting with local artists and seeing a number of festive performances.

“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

Ahead of their trip, 10-year-old British artist Joe Whale, created a doodle to illustrate the royal couple’s tour.

During the pandemic, Prince William and Kate have been advocates for health care workers on the frontlines, teachers and others across the U.K. who have been affected during these challenging times and have spotlighted the importance of protecting one’s mental health.

They’ve also shown their support for nursing home residents in Wales by taking part as Bingo callers during a game back in May.

