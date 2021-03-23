Prince William, Kate visit COVID-19 vaccination site at same spot where they wed

Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDALAN, ABC News

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visited a COVID-19 vaccination site at the same location where they wed nearly 10 years ago.

The Cambridges toured a pop-up vaccination site Tuesday at Westminster Abbey, where they got married in front of a global TV audience on April 29, 2011.

The couple’s visit to Westminster Abbey, just one month before their 10th wedding anniversary, coincided with the first anniversary of lockdown in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate, who like William wore a face mask during the visit, chose a white lace Catherine Walker coat dress for the visit to Westminster Abbey, which opened the vaccination clinic on March 10.

Westminster Abbey has remained open for daily worship throughout the pandemic, so the vaccination clinic is located in the east end of the cathedral. The clinic vaccinated 1,300 people in its first two days and has capacity for up to 800 vaccinations per day, according to the cathedral’s website.

While visiting the vaccination clinic, William and Kate met with medical staff, volunteers and patients there to receive a vaccine.

The Cambridges also took part in prayers and a moment of silence at the church as part of National Day of Reflection in the U.K.

Prince William also lit a candle at the Shrine of St. Edward the Confessor and Duchess Kate laid fresh daffodils, according to Westminster Abbey.

