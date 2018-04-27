Prince William, Princess Kate announce name of newborn son

Chris Jackson/Getty Images(LONDON) — Prince William and Princess Kate have announced the name of their third child: Louis Arthur Charles.

The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

William and Kate chose with their third child, and second son, to include two parts of William’s name, William Arthur Philip Louis. The newborn’s older brother, Prince George, also has Louis in his name, George Alexander Louis.

The baby’s full name also includes a nod to his grandfather, Prince Charles of Wales.

The name Louis, pronounced Lou-ee, is a tribute to Lord Louis Mountbatten, the uncle of Prince Philip and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth.

Mountbatten was a mentor to Charles who was killed in a bombing by the IRA in 1979 in Ireland.

Charles once called Mountbatten the “grandfather I never had.”

“In August 1979 my much loved great-uncle Lord Mountbatten was killed alongside his young grandson and my godson Nicholas and his friend Paul Maxwell and Nicholas’s grandmother, the dowager Lady Brabourne,” Charles said in 2015. “At the time I could not imagine how we would come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss, since for me Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had.”

Prince Louis was born at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23 and weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth.

Kate delivered Louis in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same hospital where she gave birth to her older children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, who turns 3 on May 2.

She departed St. Mary’s Hospital for Kensington Palace just hours after giving birth, posing upon her departure with William and their son.

Louis is now fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

William and Kate revealed George’s name — George Alexander Louis — two days after his July 22, 2013, birth.

Royal children usually get three names and are often named after former monarchs. George was named after Queen Elizabeth’s beloved father, King George, who died when she was just 26-years-old.

Charlotte’s name — Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – was announced two days after her May 2, 2015, birth.

