Prince William's kids honor Princess Diana for Mother's Day in UK

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty ImagesBy ANGELINE JANE BERNABE, ABC News

(LONDON) — Sunday marked Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom and to celebrate their grandmother, the late Princess Diana, Prince William’s kids wrote touching letters to her.

On their social media accounts, the duke and duchess of Cambridge shared Prince George’s, Prince Louis’ and Princess Charlotte’s sweet messages they wrote on handmade cards to Diana.

“Dear Granny Diana, Happy Mothers Day,” Prince George wrote. “I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love.”

Princess Charlotte wrote in her card with a rainbow heart, “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte.”

Louis also put a card together with a heart and his name written in blue letters for his grandmother.

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

Writing cards to Princess Diana on Mother’s Day is a tradition that William’s kids take part in each year, the duke and duchess of Cambridge wrote in a tweet, which also highlighted the challenges that many across the U.K. may face while being apart from loved ones amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Looking forward to a time when we can give our mother a hug again,” they wrote. “Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day.”

The couple also shared several sweet throwback images of Kate and her mother, Carol Middleton, Prince William and Harry with Princess Diana from when they were younger and photos of Kate and Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

For Prince Harry, the duke of Sussex celebrated his mother by requesting flowers to be arranged at his mother’s grave as well, a spokesperson told ABC News.

