Queen Elizabeth helicopters in to meet newest great-grandchild, Prince Louis
(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth arrived in style to meet her sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis, for the first time.
She was photographed carrying a bouquet of yellow flowers after arriving to Kensington Palace via a helicopter Tuesday, having flown in from Windsor Castle.
Louis, who was born April 23, not only had his first meeting this with his great-grandmother, 92, but also his grandfather.
Prince Charles, who has been traveling out of the country for royal engagements, is expected to meet his third grandchild today at Kensington Palace.
