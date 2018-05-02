Queen Elizabeth helicopters in to meet newest great-grandchild, Prince Louis

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth arrived in style to meet her sixth great-grandchild, Prince Louis, for the first time.

She was photographed carrying a bouquet of yellow flowers after arriving to Kensington Palace via a helicopter Tuesday, having flown in from Windsor Castle.

Louis, who was born April 23, not only had his first meeting this with his great-grandmother, 92, but also his grandfather.

Prince Charles, who has been traveling out of the country for royal engagements, is expected to meet his third grandchild today at Kensington Palace.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.