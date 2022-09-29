Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed on her death certificate

(LONDON) — The cause of death for Queen Elizabeth II has been made public on her death certificate.

The queen’s cause of death was old age, according to the Press Association, which cited the queen’s death certificate.

The late monarch died on Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old at the time of her death.

The death certificate also revealed that Elizabeth died at 3:10 p.m. local time, and the informant of her death was Anne, the Princess Royal.

Anne is the queen’s second eldest child and the only daughter of her four children with the late Prince Philip.

Anne was with the queen in her final hours, along with King Charles III, Elizabeth’s eldest child, who inherited the throne upon her death.

The queen’s younger sons Princes Andrew and Edward, along with other family members, including her grandsons Princes William and Harry, later traveled to Balmoral as well.

Anne would go on to escort her mother’s coffin at every step of its journey from Balmoral Castle to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the queen is buried.

The queen was hospitalized in late October 2021 for what Buckingham Palace described as “preliminary investigations.” After a one-night hospital stay, the queen returned home to Windsor Castle, where she resumed her work, the palace said at the time.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 14, the queen missed the annual Remembrance Sunday service after she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

In February 2022, the queen tested positive for COVID-19 but had only “mild cold-like symptoms” as a result of the virus, according to the palace.

Two months later, in April, she celebrated her 96th birthday at Sandringham, her country estate in Norfolk.

In June, the queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She attended just three events during the four-day celebration, due to what Buckingham Palace described at the time as “some discomfort.”

The queen’s last public appearance came just two days before she died, on Sept. 6, when she held an in-person audience at Balmoral Castle with Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss.