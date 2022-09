Queen Elizabeth live updates: Prince George, Princess Charlotte walk behind coffin with parents

(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II “died peacefully” on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Balmoral Castle, the British royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96.

Elizabeth was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended to the throne in 1952 and, in June, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as queen.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 19, 6:06 AM EDTPrince George, Princess Charlotte walk behind coffin with parents

Queen Elizabeth’s children walked in directly by her casket as it was taken into Westminster Hall for Monday’s funeral.

Also in the procession were William, Prince of Wales, and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, as well as their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex also walked with the family behind the casket.

Sep 19, 6:01 AM EDTWhat to expect after funeral service

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place from 6 a.m. ET to about 6:55 a.m. ET on Monday. The service will be followed by two minutes of silence.

Following the funeral, there will be a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, passing Buckingham Palace on the way.

At 8 a.m. ET, the coffin will be placed in a hearse and driven to Windsor.

At 11 a.m. ET, the committal service will begin at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, ending with the coffin lowered into the royal vault.

Sep 19, 6:14 AM EDTWestminster Abbey bells will be muffled following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

From approximately 8:15 a.m. ET, once the coffin procession and the king’s procession have both departed from Wellington Arch for Windsor, the bells at Westminster Abbey will ring fully muffled throughout the afternoon.

This only ever occurs after the funeral of a sovereign.

Sep 19, 4:38 AM EDTAll public access areas for the queen’s funeral procession in London are now full

All public viewing areas for the Queen’s funeral procession are full, London’s City Hall has said in a statement posted on social media.

They are now asking the public to go to Hyde Park where large screen monitors will broadcast the funeral live.

Sep 17, 1:34 PM EDTQueen’s grandchildren hold vigil inside Westminster Hall The queen’s grandchildren gathered for a vigil in Westminster Hall on Saturday as mourners passed through and paid their respects.

Sep 17, 1:34 PM EDTPrince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not attend State Reception

Despite earlier reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to a State Reception of World Leaders on Sunday, only working members of the royal family have been invited.

Sep 17, 1:31 PM EDTKing Charles II meets with Commonwealth prime ministers

King Charles II met with prime ministers of Commonwealth countries Canada, Australia, the Bahamas, Jamaica and New Zealand on Saturday, according to Buckingham Palace.

These were the king’s first meetings with country leaders as head of state.

Sep 17, 1:09 PM EDTPrincesses Beatrice, Eugenie pay tribute to the queen

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, released their first public statement since the death of the queen, saying it has been the honor of their lives to be her granddaughters.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly,” the princesses said in a statement.

They went on, “For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.”

Sep 17, 10:35 AM EDTBidens depart for UK ahead of queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden departed from the White House on Saturday and are headed to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

Sep 17, 9:00 AM EDTKing Charles III, Prince William make surprise visit to Westminster

King Charles III and Prince William made a surprise visit to Westminster Hall, meeting with mourners who stood in line to view the queen’s coffin.

Mourners took photographs of Charles and William, pressing up against metal barriers to speak to them and shake hands.

Sep 17, 7:53 AM EDTKing Charles III schedules more meetings at Buckingham Palace on Saturday

The newly-crowned monarch will undertake several audiences at Buckingham Palace today.

At 5:45 a.m. ET, the King received the First Sea Lord, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of the General Staff, Chief of the Defence Staff, Vice Chief of Defence Staff and the Commander of United Kingdom Strategic Command. They met in the 1844 Room of Buckingham Palace.

Then at 8 a.m. ET, King Charles III will meet with the Governors General of the Realms for a reception and lunch.

Following the meal, the King is scheduled to receive the Prime Ministers of the Realms at 10:45 a.m., which will also take place in the 1844 Room.

Sep 16, 3:30 PM EDTMan who fought Windsor Castle fire waits in line to pay respects

Peter Stratford, one of the firefighters who battled the blaze at Windsor Castle in 1992, joined the queue to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Stratford, from Surrey, said he met the queen five years later when he was invited to a reception at Windsor Castle to celebrate its restoration.

“She was so lovely,” Stratford told ABC News on Friday as he waited in line.

“I’m 70 years of age,” he said. “Seventy years she’s been my queen. It’s very touching.”

Sep 16, 2:55 PM EDTKing Charles, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew and Edward hold vigil at queen’s coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s children — King Charles, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — have arrived at Westminster Hall to hold vigil in front of their mother’s coffin.

Members of the public remained in line and silently filed past the queen’s children as other members of the royal family — including Camilla, the Queen Consort, and grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth — watched.

Andrew, who served in the Royal Navy and flew in the Falklands War, was permitted to wear his military uniform for the vigil even though he was stripped of his honorary military roles following his alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking scandal.

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren will hold vigil at her coffin on Saturday, including the heir to the throne, William, the Prince of Wales, and his brother, Harry, the Duke of Sussex. King Charles requested that William and Harry both wear military uniforms at the vigil, which will mark the first event since the queen’s death that Harry is seen in uniform. (Harry has a decadelong career in the military, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, but he’s no longer a working royal).

Sep 16, 2:04 PM EDTKing Charles speaks on diversity

King Charles said to faith leaders at Buckingham Palace on Friday, “I am a committed Anglican Christian, and at my Coronation I will take an oath relating to the settlement of the Church of England.”

But he also spoke of diversity in Britain.

“I have always thought of Britain as a ‘community of communities,'” he said.

Charles said he feels the sovereign has a “duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals.”

Sep 16, 11:50 AM EDTQueen’s youngest son on ‘precious’ family memories

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child, opened up in a personal statement Friday, saying, “The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives.”

“Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our [children] James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom,” he said. “Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.”

Edward said he’s “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us.”

He also looked to the future, ending his statement with, “May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King.”

Sep 16, 11:06 AM EDTPrince and Princess of Wales thank troops

William, the prince of Wales, and his wife Kate, the princess of Wales, are in Surrey to thank troops from the Commonwealth who are in the United Kingdom to participate in Monday’s funeral.

Sep 16, 9:50 AM EDTDavid Beckham joins queue

Soccer star David Beckham was spotted waiting with fellow Brits in the hourslong queue to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Sep 16, 8:37 AM EDTKing says Prince of Wales title ‘was a privilege’

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are in Wales on Friday to meet with leaders and members of the public.

To the Welsh leaders, the king said, “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not have been closer to my mother’s heart.”

“It was a privilege to be Prince of Wales for so long,” Charles said. “Now my son, William, will bear the title. He has a deep love for Wales.”

“I take up my new duties with immense gratitude for the privilege of having been able to serve as Prince of Wales,” he said. “That ancient title, dating from the time of those great Welsh rulers, like Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, whose memory is still rightly honoured, I now pass to my son, William, whose love for this corner of the Earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here.”

Sep 16, 5:18 AM EDTUK government says line to view queen lying in state is currently full

The British government has said that nobody may join the line to view the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall for at least six hours because the queue is full.

At the moment, the line is over 5 miles long, the longest it has been so far since people started queueing on Wednesday. The estimated wait time in line is approximately 14 hours and it stretches all the way out to Southwark Park.

Sep 15, 8:35 AM EDTWhat to expect Thursday

The public won’t see King Charles on Thursday as he takes a day to “collect and reflect.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s casket is lying in state all day at Westminster Hall and members of the public have lined up for miles to get a chance to pay their respects.

William, prince of Wales, and Kate, princess of Wales, are in Sandringham on Thursday to view tributes, while Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the countess of Wessex, are viewing tributes in Manchester.

Sep 15, 8:24 AM EDTMembers of the public queue for miles to see coffin

The line for members of the public to view the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was approximately 4 miles long by Thursday afternoon, according to the U.K. Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

A mother holding her baby was among the thousands of mourners waiting for hours to pay their respects.

The late monarch is lying in state at London’s Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday.

Sep 15, 8:20 AM EDTWill and Kate visit Sandringham to see tributes to queen

William, prince of Wales, and Kate, princess of Wales, are in Sandringham on Thursday to view the tributes to William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Sep 15, 8:04 AM EDTCharles III will be known as first climate king, experts say

King Charles III wants to protect the planet for future generations — a passion he has highlighted throughout his decades as monarch-in-waiting.

Now, Charles ascends the throne as the longest-serving prince of Wales in British history. And in those six decades, he not only voiced his concerns about the destructive processes that are harming the Earth but implemented sustainable, organic practices in his own homes.

“His mother took the crown at a very young age, and nobody knew what she stood for,” David Victor, a professor of innovation and public policy at the University of California at San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy and author of Fixing the Climate: Strategies for an Uncertain World, told ABC News. “Whereas he is taking the crown very late in age, and everybody knows what he stands for — and for a whole range of topics.”

Sep 15, 7:47 AM EDTRoyal guard faints at queen’s lying-in-state

A royal guard apparently fainted as he watched over the coffin holding the late Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Westminster Hall.

The incident was captured on BBC News’ live streaming broadcast early Thursday at around 1 a.m. local time. A guard, who was standing at the foot of the coffin, appeared to faint and fall to the ground.

BBC suspended its livestream following the incident.

Guards clad in ceremonial uniform are maintaining a 24-hour vigil around the coffin inside Westminster Hall.

Sep 14, 12:08 PM EDTDoors of Westminster Hall open to public

The doors of Westminster Hall have now been opened to the public to allow people to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state.

Lines have been forming for the last 24 hours as Londoners hope to get the chance to walk by the queen’s casket.

The last member of the royal family to lie in state at Westminster Hall was Queen Elizabeth’s mother, who died in 2002.

Sep 14, 10:42 AM EDTBiden calls King Charles, offers condolences

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday with King Charles III to offer his condolences, according to a statement from the White House.

Biden hopes “to continue a close relationship with the King,” the statement said.

“The President recalled fondly the Queen’s kindness and hospitality, including when she hosted him and the First Lady at Windsor Castle last June,” the statement said. “He also conveyed the great admiration of the American people for the Queen, whose dignity and constancy deepened the enduring friendship and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Sep 14, 10:11 AM EDTProcession from Buckingham Palace ends at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall following a procession from Buckingham Palace.

The royal family will now take part in a brief service.

Then Westminster Hall will open to the public to allow people to pay respects to the queen.

Sep 14, 9:25 AM EDTQueen’s children, grandsons walk behind coffin

Queen Elizabeth’s four children — King Charles, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — are walking directly behind the coffin during the procession.

Walking behind the queen’s children are: William, the prince of Wales; his brother Harry, the duke of Sussex; and the brothers’ cousin, Peter Phillips. This marked the second time since the queen’s death that William and Harry were seen in public together amid reports of tension between the brothers.

Several spouses of the children and grandchildren are traveling by car: Camilla, the queen consort; Kate, the princess of Wales; Meghan, the duchess of Sussex; and Sophie, the countess of Wessex.

Members of the queen’s close personal staff are also participating in the procession.

Londoners have lined the route to watch the solemn procession. Big Ben is tolling at one-minute intervals and minute guns are firing from Hyde Park.

Sep 14, 8:31 AM EDTWhat to expect Wednesday

On Wednesday, a procession will take Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.

The procession, which begins at 9:22 a.m. ET, includes King Charles and members of the royal family.

The coffin will arrive at Westminster Hall at 10 a.m. ET which will be followed by a short service.

At 6 p.m. ET, Westminster Hall will open to the public to allow them to pay their respects as Queen Elizabeth lies in state.

Sep 14, 5:14 AM EDTHeathrow flights to be delayed during queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday

Heathrow Airport flights will be delayed so they do not disturb the Queen’s coffin procession on Wednesday. The west London airport said in a statement that “out of respect” for the mourning period it will be making “appropriate alterations to our operation”.

These include flights being disrupted between 1:50 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday to “ensure silence over central London as the ceremonial procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.”

Sep 13, 6:46 PM EDTWho’s set to march in Wednesday’s procession of queen’s coffin

The procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Wednesday will leave from Buckingham Palace at 9:22 a.m. ET and arrive at Westminster Hall at 10 a.m. ET, a palace spokesperson said.

Members of the royal family who will be in the procession include King Charles III; Prince Andrew, duke of York; Anne, princess Royal; Prince Edward, earl of Wessex; William, prince of Wales; and Harry, duke of Sussex, among others, the spokesperson said.

Other members of the royal family will travel to the hall by car, including Camilla, queen consort; Sophie, countess of Wessex; Catherine, princess of Wales; and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, according to the spokesperson.

Once they arrive at Westminster Hall, the archbishop of Canterbury will lead a short service. The queen’s lying in state will begin at noon ET.

Sep 13, 3:13 PM EDTCoffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

The public cheered as the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin pulled into Buckingham Palace Tuesday.

Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren were to meet the late queen’s casket as it arrived at Buckingham Palace, according to the palace.

Sep 13, 2:38 PM EDTHearse carrying queen’s coffin en route to Buckingham Palace

After the plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin landed at Royal Air Force Northolt in England, the coffin was moved to a state hearse.

The hearse is headed to Buckingham Palace where the coffin will be greeted by King Charles and his family.

The state hearse was designed by The Royal Household and Jaguar Land Rover, and Queen Elizabeth was consulted on the plans, according to a palace spokesperson. The hearse was designed to allow members of the public to have a clear view of the coffin, the spokesperson said.

Sep 13, 2:15 PM EDT

Canada announces national day of mourning

Canada will mark the death of Queen Elizabeth with a national day of mourning on the day of the funeral, Monday, Sept. 19.

“There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference in New Brunswick Tuesday. “For our part, we will be letting federal employees know that Monday will be a day of mourning.”

Sep 13, 2:12 PM EDTPrincess Anne releases statement on queen’s death

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, said in a statement Tuesday, “I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life.”

Anne, who has been accompanying her mother’s casket from Scotland to England said, “The love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.”

She added, “I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch. To my mother, The Queen, thank you.”

Sep 13, 1:55 PM EDTPlane carrying queen’s coffin lands in England

The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has landed at Royal Air Force Northolt in England. A hearse will now carry the coffin to Buckingham Palace where it will be greeted by King Charles and his family.

Sep 13, 12:43 PM EDTPlane carrying queen’s coffin departs from Edinburgh Airport

The plane carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has departed from Edinburgh Airport to head to London.

Princess Anne is traveling to London alongside the coffin.

Meanwhile, King Charles has left Northern Ireland to return to London.

Charles and his family will greet the coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Sep 13, 11:58 AM EDTPeople line up in London to see queen more than 24 hours before doors open

People have already started lining up in London to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state, even though the first mourners will not be let in until 5 p.m. local time Wednesday.

About one dozen people are in line so far, most with camping chairs.

They are ready to wait all night under the rain, worried that otherwise they risk missing their chance to pay their respects.

Glyn Norris, 63, who was setting up to wait, told ABC News it was a “no-brainer” to be there already.

“She’s reigned for 70 years — 24 hours in the rain isn’t going to hurt me,” he said. “She’s been with me for 63 years. She’s like a grandmother that I’ve never met.”

People in the line are not allowed to camp in tents, so he and others will just be in coats or sitting up in sleeping bags.

“I have pretty much everything I need for the next day and a half,” Norris said. “I’ve got an umbrella, I’ve got chargers, I’ve got batteries, I’ve got food, I’ve got drink, I’ve got warm clothing for the evening, gloves, fleece, over jacket, hat.”

He said of the queen, “I think she’s done a fantastic job. And I’m very proud to be British.”

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Sep 13, 11:37 AM EDTUS House to honor queen with moment of silence

The House of Representatives will hold a moment of silence on the floor Tuesday evening to recognize Queen Elizabeth II.

Sep 13, 9:10 AM EDTWhat to expect Tuesday: Coffin to arrive at Buckingham Palace

As King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, visit Northern Ireland Tuesday, the coffin of the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, remains at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

Around noon ET, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will be taken by hearse from St. Giles’ Cathedral to Edinburgh Airport. At about 1 p.m. ET, the plane carrying the coffin will take off for London, with Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter, on board.

The coffin is set to arrive at Buckingham Palace at about 3 p.m. ET. King Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family will greet the coffin as it arrives.

People are expected to line the streets of London to watch the hearse drive by on its way to Buckingham Palace.

Sep 13, 7:33 AM EDTKing, queen consort arrive in Northern Ireland

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, are in Belfast in Northern Ireland on Tuesday to meet with leaders and attend a service in honor of the king’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

During Tuesday’s trip, Charles will meet with the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly and the leaders of Northern Ireland’s five biggest political parties. The king and queen consort will then attend a service at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast before flying to London.

Sep 13, 5:36 AM EDTQueen Elizabeth II set to make final journey to London on Tuesday

Thousands of well-wishers in Scotland have been paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin currently remains at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh until 12 p.m. ET. The queen, accompanied by the Princess Royal, will then will start her final journey to London.

The queen’s coffin is expected to land at RAF Northolt at approximately 2 p.m. ET. It will then be driven to London before arriving at Buckingham Palace at 2:50 p.m. The route she will take to the palace has been publicized and large crowds are expected, along with an outpouring of emotion, as the queen returns to her capital for the last time.

Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days beginning on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET.

Sep 12, 4:10 PM EDTQueen’s children hold vigil at her coffin

King Charles III and his siblings, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward, held a vigil at their mother’s coffin at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will travel with the queen’s coffin to London.

Sep 12, 1:48 PM EDTKing Charles addresses Scottish Parliament

King Charles III was greeted by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon when he arrived at Scottish Parliament on Monday.

Charles said to Parliament members, “I know that the Scottish Parliament and the people of Scotland share with me a profound sense of grief at the death of my beloved mother. Through all the years of her reign, The Queen, like so many generations of our family before her, found in the hills of this land, and in the hearts of its people, a haven and a home. My mother felt, as I do, the greatest admiration for the Scottish people, for their magnificent achievements and their indomitable spirit.”

Charles said he’s passing to his son Prince William the title of “Duke of Rothesay, and the other Scottish titles which I have had the honour to carry for so long.”

He continued, “I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me, with resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people, and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together.”

Sep 12, 10:32 AM EDTQueen’s coffin brought inside St. Giles’ Cathedral

The queen’s coffin has arrived inside St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The wreath of flowers on the coffin includes dried white heather from the queen’s beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

After the service, the coffin will remain at the cathedral for 24 hours so the people of Scotland can pay their respects.

Sep 12, 10:22 AM EDTQueen’s children follow coffin from Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral

Queen Elizabeth II’s four children — the new King Charles III, Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward — are walking behind the hearse carrying her coffin from Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

The walk is nearly one mile.

The people of Scotland have lined up to silently watch the procession.

The coffin will lie in rest at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday.

Sep 12, 10:08 AM EDT24-hour access for public to attend queen’s lying-in-state in London

Members of the public will be able to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II later this week, as the late monarch lies in state at the U.K. Houses of Parliament in London for four days.

According to a press release from the U.K. government on Monday, people will be allowed to “file past the coffin 24 hours a day” inside Westminster Hall from 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 19, the day of the funeral.

“Those wishing to attend will be required to queue for many hours, possibly overnight,” the government added. “Large crowds are expected and people are encouraged to check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long wait times.”

All attendees must go through “airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with only small bags permitted,” according to the government.

Sep 12, 9:52 AM EDTKing Charles given keys to city of Edinburgh

King Charles III was presented with keys to the city of Edinburgh after he arrived in Scotland on Monday, as a part of the Ceremony of the Keys tradition as monarch. Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge welcomed the new king to his “ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland.”

Sep 12, 7:37 AM EDTKing Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, arrive in Edinburgh

Britain’s King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, traveled on Monday from London to Edinburgh, where they will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it is transported in a procession through the Scottish capital.

Thousands of people have lined the streets since the coffin carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II began its final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the 96-year-old monarch died last Thursday. On Monday, the coffin will be moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles’ Cathedral, with Charles and Camilla walking behind it along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

A service to celebrate the late queen’s life will take place Monday afternoon at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where members of the public will be able to pay their respects and view the coffin for 24 hours before it is flown to London on Tuesday.

Charles and Camilla will also hold a vigil at St. Giles Cathedral on Monday evening.

Sep 12, 6:00 AM EDTKing Charles III addresses UK Parliament for 1st time

King Charles III addressed the U.K. Houses of Parliament for the first time as sovereign on Monday morning.

Speakers from both Houses of Parliament addressed the new king at Westminster Hall in London. Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, then gave a reply in front of some 1,200 people gathered inside.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said in a brief speech.

“We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the queen’s dedicated service to her nations and peoples. While very young, her late majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation,” he added. “This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow.”

Sep 12, 5:34 AM EDTPrince Harry pays tribute to queen in 1st statement since her death

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, paid tribute to his grandmother on Monday in his first statement since her death, thanking the late queen for her “commitment to service,” “sound advice” and “infectious smile.”

“In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen–and in mourning her loss–we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty,” Harry said. “She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'”

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great- grandchildren,” he continued. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,” he added. “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Sep 11, 10:54 PM EDTHow the public can attend Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state at Westminster Hall

The U.K. government has released details on how members of the public can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who will lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until Monday, Sept. 19.

The queen’s coffin will travel in a ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster for the lying in state, the U.K. government said on its website, where it will rest on a raised platform and “be draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.”

“Each corner of the platform will be guarded around the clock by a vigil of units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division, or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London,” the government said.

Members of the public will be able to file past the coffin 24 hours a day, starting at 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday until 6:30 a.m. on the day of the queen’s funeral, Sept. 19.

The government advised the public to expect to wait in line for long hours, “possibly overnight,” and that there would be “airport-style security” and only small bags permitted, as well as restrictions on what can be taken inside.

Sep 11, 2:59 PM EDTBiden formally accepts invite to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

President Joe Biden has formally accepted an invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, the White House said Sunday.

“This morning, President Biden formally accepted an invitation to attend the State Funeral Service of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. He will be accompanied by the First Lady,” the statement from the White House reads.

Sep 10, 12:50 PM EDTPrince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle view flowers together

Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle, viewed flowers together outside Windsor Castle Saturday.

This is the first time the four have been seen together in public since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the United States.

A representative for William, the Prince of Wales told ABC News the prince invited the Duke and Duchess to join him and the Princess of Wales.

Sep 10, 12:21 PM EDTQueen’s funeral to be held Sept. 19

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held on Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday.

Sep 10, 12:07 PM EDTWilliam, Prince of Wales, makes 1st statement since the queen’s death

William, Prince of Wales said he is grateful for the queen’s presence in his life, in his first statement since the death of the queen. William said that he recognized the world lost an “extraordinary leader.”

“I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” William said.

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” William said.

“I thank her for the kindness she showed my family and me. And I thank her on behalf of my generation for providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all,” William said.

Sep 10, 7:20 AM EDTKing Charles III officially proclaimed king by Accession Council at St James’s Palace in London

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 5 a.m. on Saturday. The ceremony is being televised for the first time in history.

A Principal Proclamation will then be read in public for the first time by the Garter King of Arms in the open air from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s an hour later at 6 a.m. ET.

It will be followed by a flurry of Proclamations around the country, with the second one at City of London at the Royal Exchange at midday on Saturday, and further Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at midday on Sunday.

Buckingham Palace issued details of the arrangements, considered the first official orders of business of a new reign, on Friday.

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

Historically, the entire Privy Council is summoned to the Accession Council to oversee the formal proclamation of a new monarch.

But with the number of privy counsellors — who are lifetime members and mostly past and present politicians — now standing at more than 700, restrictions have been put in place. This does not affect the constitutional process.

Sep 10, 4:59 AM EDTKing Charles III to receive several key audiences today at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III will undertake a number of important meetings at Buckingham Palace today following his formal proclamation as king this morning.

The king is scheduled to meet with Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, at 9 a.m. ET followed by a meeting with the U.K.’s newly appointed prime minister, Liz Truss, and members of her cabinet at 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, King Charles II will receive the leaders of the opposition parties at Buckingham Palace before his final scheduled meeting of the day at 11 a.m. ET where he will receive David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster.

Sep 09, 8:02 PM EDTA look at Queen Elizabeth’s lifelong love of corgis

Perhaps no animal has been so closely associated with a world figure as corgis were with Queen Elizabeth II.

Her death sparked an outpouring of photographs and drawings of her and her dogs throughout the years.

Fellow dog owners are also planning to celebrate the queen’s life of service with a corgi parade outside of Buckingham Palace next month, the U.K. newspaper The Daily Mirror reported.

Sep 09, 1:52 PM EDTBiden says he will attend the queen’s funeral

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters on the tarmac of Ohio’s Columbus International Airport.

Buckingham Palace has not yet announced when the queen’s funeral will be held.

Asked if he had spoken to King Charles III yet, Biden said, “I know him, I haven’t spoken to him. I did not call him yet.”

Sep 09, 1:36 PM EDTKing Charles III pledges to uphold Britain’s constitutional principals

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles III pledged to follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth II, upholding Britain’s Constitution.

“As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” King Charles III said.

“And, wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love as I have throughout my life,” he added.

The king also recognized his new role, and the changes it will bring.

“My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But, I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others,” the king later said.

Sep 09, 1:18 PM EDTNew titles announced for Prince William and Catherine

King Charles III announced new titles for his son, Prince William, and his son’s wife, Catherine, previously the duke and duchess of Cambridge.

They are now the new prince and princess of Wales, the new king announced in a speech from Buckingham Palace Friday.

“Our new prince and princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,” King Charles said in the prerecorded message.

William’s mother, Diana, was the last princess of Wales. Charles’ wife, Camilla, never took the title. With Charles’ ascension, her title is now queen consort.

King Charles also mentioned his younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” the king said.

Sep 09, 1:17 PM EDT’Thank you for your love and devotion,’ King Charles III remembers the queen

In his first address, King Charles III ended his address thanking his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her lifetime of service and her love and devotion.

“To my darling mama, as you begin your gray last journey to join my dear late papa, I want simply to say this. Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family, and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years,” King Charles III said.

The king also expressed his gratitude for the “condolences and support” that his family has received after the passing of the queen.

Sep 09, 1:10 PM EDTKing Charles III expresses ‘profound grief’ after death of the queen

King Charles III delivered his first address as monarch Friday, in remembrance of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying her death has brought him “profound sorrow” and “great sadness.”

“Throughout her life, her majesty, the queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration. An example to me and to all my family. And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” King Charles said.

The king said the queen’s affection, admiration and respect were a hallmark of her reign.

“I pay tribute to my mother’s memory and I honor her service,” he later added.

Sep 09, 12:25 PM EDTPrime Minister Liz Truss meets with king

British Prime Minister Liz Truss met with King Charles III Friday, shortly after he arrived at Buckingham Palace.

Sep 09, 11:13 AM EDTEnglish Premier League postpones weekend matches

England’s top soccer league has postponed its slate of matches this weekend in tribute to the queen’s death.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country,” Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement. “As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.”

He continued, “This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The queen never made her “football” allegiances clear over her reign, but the new king, Charles III, has been public about his support for Burnley Football Club. With the postponements, he’ll have to hold off on watching their next match against Norwich City.

The EPL said it would announce any further postponements, such as on the day of the queen’s funeral, “in due course.”

Sep 09, 9:43 AM EDTKing Charles III views flowers outside Buckingham Palace

King Charles III has landed in London, returning from Balmoral Castle where the queen was when she died. The king walked outside Buckingham Palace, shaking hands and greeting people who gathered to share their condolences.

The king and Camila, the queen consort, walked outside the gates of Buckingham Palace viewing flowers left by people mourning the death of the queen.

As the king arrived outside, the Royal Standard was raised above Buckingham Palace for the first time during his reign.

Sep 09, 8:53 AM EDTBritish Parliament members pays tribute to the queen

Both British houses of Parliament are meeting Friday for members to pay tribute to the queen in a special session of condolence.

Politics in both Houses will be on hold for a period of mourning.

“For the 70 glorious years of her reign, our queen was at the heart of this nation’s life,” Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said. “She did not simply reign over us, she lived alongside us.”

“It seems impossible to imagine a Britain without her,” he added.

There will also be a rare Saturday meeting where senior members of Parliament can take an oath of allegiance to the king. The meeting will end with an address to the king expressing condolences following his mother’s death.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle will determine the timetable in the House for the following days, which is expected to be significantly reduced until after the state funeral for the queen.

This means new laws cannot be passed until Parliament returns, though it could be recalled for pressing matters.

-ABC News’ Zoe Magee

Sep 09, 8:37 AM EDTKing Charles III set to deliver remarks today

King Charles III will return to London this afternoon to record a televised address to the nation from Buckingham Palace. The speech will air at 1 p.m. ET before he attends the national service of thanksgiving for his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at St. Paul’s Cathedral at 2 p.m. ET.

King Charles will be officially proclaimed king at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday from the balcony at St James’ Palace. The first son of Queen Elizabeth II became king the minute his mother died but the formal announcement will be made on Saturday.

Sep 09, 7:24 AM EDTSec. of State Antony Blinken comments on death of Queen Elizabeth II

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has shared the following statement to the people of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022:

Together with the American people, I extend my deepest sympathies to His Majesty The King, the entire Royal Family, the people of the United Kingdom, and the peoples of the Commonwealth on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

For more than 70 years – a period during which the United Kingdom and the world witnessed unprecedented change – Queen Elizabeth personified a sense of stability. During a time of tremendous division, she was a source of unity.

Her influence extended well beyond the Commonwealth. As Queen, she visited more than 120 countries, including the United States, where she made a point of meeting not only with leaders, but with people from all walks of life. She was the embodiment of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, and a symbol of the enduring alliance that has seen our nations through the greatest tests of the 20th and 21st centuries.

We join people around the world in mourning her passing, and we will forever be inspired by the memory of her service, leadership, and friendship.

Sep 09, 5:17 AM EDTThe queen’s final moments

Prince Charles and Princess Anne were with their mother in her final hours.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie raced to be by her side, as did her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry but they did not get there in time.

Sep 09, 12:36 AM EDTWorld reacts to Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Cities around the world joined in mourning Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

See photos of the global reaction here.

Sep 08, 10:16 PM EDTWho’s who in the British royal family

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by three sons, a daughter, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Here’s a guide to the most well-known living members of the House of Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Their deaths marked the end of a seven-decade love story that started before the queen ascended to the throne.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, despite some reported reservations from her father’s courtiers.

Five years later, she became the queen, and he gave up his career in the Royal Navy to support his wife.

Read more about their relationship.

Sep 08, 5:43 PM EDT

With Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Camilla becomes queen consort

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles becomes king and his wife Camilla becomes queen consort.

The queen made the request for the title in February, saying that “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The statement marked the first time the queen had publicly addressed her daughter-in-law’s role in the future monarchy.

Read more about the role of queen consort.

Sep 08, 3:36 PM EDTMeet the new king

The eldest son of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has taken his late mother’s place on the throne.

King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Upon the death of his mother on Sept. 8, Charles succeeded her as king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. He was just 3 years old when he became the heir apparent as his mother acceded to the throne as queen, following the death of her father, King George VI.

Want to know more about the new king? Click here.

Sep 08, 3:26 PM EDTBiden orders flags to half-staff

In a new proclamation, President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff “until sunset, on the day of interment,” as a “mark of the respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment,” the proclamation reads.

He continued, “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 3:15 PM EDTFormer US presidents react over queen’s death

Former presidents of the United States have released statements in reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

President Bill Clinton said in a statement that he and former first lady Hillary Clinton are mourning the passing of Her Majesty with the royal family and the rest of the world, describing her life as “extraordinary.”

“Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people,” Bill Clinton said. “In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.”

Bill Clinton added that he and Hillary Clinton “will always be grateful” to the kindness the queen showed them during visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000.

President George W. Bush said in a statement that he and former first lady Laura Bush were “honored” to know the queen, describing her as a “woman of great intellect, charm and wit.”

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency,” George W. Bush said.

The queen was able to lead the U.K. through dark moments with “her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” George W. Bush said.

“Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign,” George W. Bush said. “Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship.”

President Barack Obama said in a statement that he and former first lady Michelle Obama were “lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty,” adding that the queen “meant a great deal to” to them.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Barack Obama said. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Barack Obama continued, “Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

President Donald Trump also released a statement following the news of the queen’s death, saying that he and former first lady Melania Trump will always cherish their time together with the queen and will “never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

Sep 08, 2:47 PM EDTUK thrived under Elizabeth’s reign, says Liz Truss

The newly appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, emphasized the importance of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule while addressing the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on Thursday.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” Truss said outside of 10 Downing Street on Thursday. “Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Among the accomplishments Truss highlighted were Elizabeth’s accomplishment of growing the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a “family of 56 nations” as well as visiting more than 100 countries as sovereign.

The queen, who met with Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral, invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to form a new government as prime minister, an act emblematic of the queen’s devotion to duty, Truss said.

“Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister,” Truss said, describing her as the “the very spirit of Great Britain.”

Truss also extended condolences to the now-King Charles III, calling for the country to support him in the passing of the crown.

“We offer him our loyalty, and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long,” Truss said.

Sep 08, 2:21 PM EDTCharles on queen’s passing: ‘A moment of the greatest sadness’

The queen’s eldest son and new king of England — who will be known as King Charles III — released a statement following his mother’s passing.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the statement continued.

Sep 08, 2:06 PM EDTUK lowers flags to half-mast as rainbows appear

The U.K. ordered all flags to fly at half-mast in the wake of the queen’s death Thursday.

In a bit of fortuitous timing, the rain clouds eased up following the announcement and rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also ordered the flags to fly at half-mast over the Capitol in tribute to the monarch, according to her deputy chief of staff.

Sep 08, 2:02 PM EDTHow the British royal line of succession changes

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there is a new line of succession to the British throne.

The queen’s oldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, is now the new king. Members of his direct family — including his sons, Princes William and Harry — are now higher in the line of succession.

In general, succession falls to the first-born child of the heir and their children, followed by the next oldest sibling of the heir and their offspring and so on.

Read more about the line of succession here.

Sep 08, 1:51 PM EDTWhat comes next after queen’s passing?

With the queen’s death come questions about what happens next, as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain’s monarchy in 70 years.

The U.K. government and the royal family have been planning for years to ensure a smooth transition after the queen’s death, and to appropriately honor her history-making reign.

Read more about what might happen in the days to come.

Sep 08, 1:32 PM EDTQueen dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; her daughter, Anne, Princess Royal; her eight grandchildren, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Peter and Zara Phillips; Lady Louise Windsor; and James, Viscount Severn. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Her oldest son, Charles, succeeds her as king. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become queen consort, a title that Elizabeth requested at the time of her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Charles’s oldest son, William, is now heir apparent to the throne.

Sep 08, 1:10 PM EDTBiden briefed on queen’s health, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and “will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom,” given the reports of her health, White House spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday

“His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,” Kirby told reporters.

Biden also expressed that his thoughts are with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office on Tuesday and is currently taking part in a previously scheduled phone call with Biden and other allies focused on “continued support for Ukraine,” according to Kirby.

“I can tell you that in this video conference that the president is having as we speak, I can tell you that he did convey to Prime Minister Truss, who is on the video teleconference, that he and Dr. Biden are thinking very much of the queen and the family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Kirby said.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 10:05 AM EDTUK prime minister ‘deeply concerned’ about queen

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter on Thursday to say that her “thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted.

Truss, who was recently selected as the new leader of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party, had an audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, during which she was formally asked to form a new government as prime minister after Boris Johnson’s official resignation. It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the ceremonial transfer of power was held at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

Sep 08, 9:41 AM EDTSenior royals head to Balmoral Castle

Senior members of the British royal family are either at or on their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II remains “under medical supervision.”

The queen’s oldest child and the heir to her throne, Charles, prince of Wales; and his wife, Camilla, duchess of Cornwall; as well as the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, are already at Balmoral, according to their respective spokespersons.

Meanwhile, the queen’s other sons, Prince Andrew, duke of York; and Prince Edward, earl of Wessex; as well as Edward’s wife, Sophie, countess of Wessex; Charles’ two sons, Prince William, duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, duke of Sussex; and Harry’s wife, Meghan, duchess of Sussex, are all on their way to Balmoral, their respective spokespersons confirmed.