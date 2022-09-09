Queen Elizabeth live updates: Queen dies at 96

(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision” on Thursday, according to Buckingham Palace.

The queen is being monitored by doctors at Balmoral Castle, the royal family’s estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

At age 96, Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She ascended to the throne in 1952 and, in June, celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

The queen’s royal family members, including her four children, are now gathering by her side in Balmoral, according to the palace.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Sep 08, 7:29 PM EDTA look back at Queen Elizabeth II’s 7-decade marriage

Queen Elizabeth II was preceded in death by her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

Their deaths marked the end of a seven-decade love story that started before the queen ascended to the throne.

The two married on Nov. 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey, despite some reported reservations from her father’s courtiers.

Five years later, she became the queen, and he gave up his career in the Royal Navy to support his wife.

Read more about their relationship.

Sep 08, 5:43 PM EDT

With Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Camilla becomes queen consort

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles becomes king and his wife Camilla becomes queen consort.

The queen made the request for the title in February, saying that “it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

The statement marked the first time the queen had publicly addressed her daughter-in-law’s role in the future monarchy.

Read more about the role of queen consort.

Sep 08, 3:36 PM EDTMeet the new king

The eldest son of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch has taken his late mother’s place on the throne.

King Charles III is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Upon the death of his mother on Sept. 8, Charles succeeded her as king of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Charles, 73, was born at Buckingham Palace in London in 1948. He was just 3 years old when he became the heir apparent as his mother acceded to the throne as queen, following the death of her father, King George VI.

Want to know more about the new king? Click here.

Sep 08, 3:26 PM EDTBiden orders flags to half-staff

In a new proclamation, President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff “until sunset, on the day of interment,” as a “mark of the respect for the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.”

“I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment,” the proclamation reads.

He continued, “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 3:15 PM EDTFormer US presidents react over queen’s death

Former presidents of the United States have released statements in reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

President Bill Clinton said in a statement that he and former first lady Hillary Clinton are mourning the passing of Her Majesty with the royal family and the rest of the world, describing her life as “extraordinary.”

“Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people,” Bill Clinton said. “In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity and strength.”

Bill Clinton added that he and Hillary Clinton “will always be grateful” to the kindness the queen showed them during visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000.

President George W. Bush said in a statement that he and former first lady Laura Bush were “honored” to know the queen, describing her as a “woman of great intellect, charm and wit.”

“Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty — and her Corgis — is among our fondest memories of the presidency,” George W. Bush said.

The queen was able to lead the U.K. through dark moments with “her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow,” George W. Bush said.

“Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign,” George W. Bush said. “Americans in particular appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship.”

President Barack Obama said in a statement that he and former first lady Michelle Obama were “lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty,” adding that the queen “meant a great deal to” to them.

“Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity,” Barack Obama said. “Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.”

Barack Obama continued, “Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time.”

President Donald Trump also released a statement following the news of the queen’s death, saying that he and former first lady Melania Trump will always cherish their time together with the queen and will “never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor.”

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Donald Trump said on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.”

Sep 08, 2:47 PM EDTUK thrived under Elizabeth’s reign, says Liz Truss

The newly appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, emphasized the importance of Queen Elizabeth II’s rule while addressing the death of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch on Thursday.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” Truss said outside of 10 Downing Street on Thursday. “Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Among the accomplishments Truss highlighted were Elizabeth’s accomplishment of growing the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a “family of 56 nations” as well as visiting more than 100 countries as sovereign.

The queen, who met with Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral, invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party, to form a new government as prime minister, an act emblematic of the queen’s devotion to duty, Truss said.

“Earlier this week, at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th prime minister,” Truss said, describing her as the “the very spirit of Great Britain.”

Truss also extended condolences to the now-King Charles III, calling for the country to support him in the passing of the crown.

“We offer him our loyalty, and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long,” Truss said.

Sep 08, 2:21 PM EDTCharles on queen’s passing: ‘A moment of the greatest sadness’

The queen’s eldest son and new king of England — who will be known as King Charles III — released a statement following his mother’s passing.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” the statement continued.

Sep 08, 2:06 PM EDTUK lowers flags to half-mast as rainbows appear

The U.K. ordered all flags to fly at half-mast in the wake of the queen’s death Thursday.

In a bit of fortuitous timing, the rain clouds eased up following the announcement and rainbows appeared over Buckingham Palace.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also ordered the flags to fly at half-mast over the Capitol in tribute to the monarch, according to her deputy chief of staff.

Sep 08, 2:02 PM EDTHow the British royal line of succession changes

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there is a new line of succession to the British throne.

The queen’s oldest son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, is now the new king. Members of his direct family — including his sons, Princes William and Harry — are now higher in the line of succession.

In general, succession falls to the first-born child of the heir and their children, followed by the next oldest sibling of the heir and their offspring and so on.

Read more about the line of succession here.

Sep 08, 1:51 PM EDTWhat comes next after queen’s passing?

With the queen’s death come questions about what happens next, as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain’s monarchy in 70 years.

The U.K. government and the royal family have been planning for years to ensure a smooth transition after the queen’s death, and to appropriately honor her history-making reign.

Read more about what might happen in the days to come.

Sep 08, 1:32 PM EDTQueen dies at 96

Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Charles, Prince of Wales; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex; her daughter, Anne, Princess Royal; her eight grandchildren, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; Peter and Zara Phillips; Lady Louise Windsor; and James, Viscount Severn. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren.

Her oldest son, Charles, succeeds her as king. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become queen consort, a title that Elizabeth requested at the time of her Platinum Jubilee in June.

Charles’s oldest son, William, is now heir apparent to the throne.

Sep 08, 1:10 PM EDTBiden briefed on queen’s health, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden has been briefed on Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and “will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom,” given the reports of her health, White House spokesperson John Kirby said Thursday

“His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,” Kirby told reporters.

Biden also expressed that his thoughts are with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office on Tuesday and is currently taking part in a previously scheduled phone call with Biden and other allies focused on “continued support for Ukraine,” according to Kirby.

“I can tell you that in this video conference that the president is having as we speak, I can tell you that he did convey to Prime Minister Truss, who is on the video teleconference, that he and Dr. Biden are thinking very much of the queen and the family and the people of the United Kingdom,” Kirby said.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle

Sep 08, 10:05 AM EDTUK prime minister ‘deeply concerned’ about queen

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss took to Twitter on Thursday to say that her “thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss tweeted.

Truss, who was recently selected as the new leader of the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative Party, had an audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday, during which she was formally asked to form a new government as prime minister after Boris Johnson’s official resignation. It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the ceremonial transfer of power was held at Balmoral, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

Sep 08, 9:41 AM EDTSenior royals head to Balmoral Castle

Senior members of the British royal family are either at or on their way to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth II remains “under medical supervision.”

The queen’s oldest child and the heir to her throne, Charles, prince of Wales; and his wife, Camilla, duchess of Cornwall; as well as the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, are already at Balmoral, according to their respective spokespersons.

Meanwhile, the queen’s other sons, Prince Andrew, duke of York; and Prince Edward, earl of Wessex; as well as Edward’s wife, Sophie, countess of Wessex; Charles’ two sons, Prince William, duke of Cambridge; Prince Harry, duke of Sussex; and Harry’s wife, Meghan, duchess of Sussex, are all on their way to Balmoral, their respective spokespersons confirmed.