Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip mark 73rd wedding anniversary with new photo

Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are marking their 73rd wedding anniversary with a gift from the next generation of royals, their great-grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Buckingham Palace released a new photo Thursday showing the queen and Philip looking at an anniversary card made by 7-year-old George, 5-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Louis, the children of Prince William and Duchess Kate.

The photo was taken in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle earlier this week, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh look at an anniversary card made by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, alongside other cards and letters sent by well-wishers to celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary tomorrow. 📸 Chris Jackson/Getty images pic.twitter.com/RQzDWAwHSU — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 19, 2020

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, were married on Nov. 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey in London.

In the photo, the queen is wearing the Chrysanthemum Brooch, which she also wore on her honeymoon with Philip, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth was a princess and the heir to the British throne at the time of her wedding to Philip, born Prince Philip of Greek and Denmark. The couple went on to have four children and now have eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The queen and Philip, who retired from official royal duties in 2017, were last seen together in an official photograph released by Buckingham Palace in June to mark Philip’s 99th birthday.

The couple has been staying primarily at Windsor Castle since March, arriving earlier than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth stepped out in public for the first time since March last month, when she traveled to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), near Salisbury, in a rare joint appearance with her grandson, Prince William.

