Read what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said in their wedding vows

Nick Edwards/WPA Pool/Gety Images(WINDSOR, England) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a spectacular wedding Saturday at St. George’s Chapel.

The couple recited the Church of England’s modernized vows, which omitted the word “obey,” during their wedding ceremony.

“I, Harry, take you, Meghan, to be my wife, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to Gods’ holy law, in the presence of God, I make this vow,” Harry said.

Meghan said: “I, Meghan, take you, Harry, to be my husband to have and to hold from this day forward, for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God’s holy law in the presence of God, I make this vow.”

Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, omitted “obey” when she said her vows to Harry’s father, Prince Charles, in 1981.

Markle’s new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, also followed in Diana’s footsteps by omitting “obey” from her vows to Prince William during their 2011 wedding ceremony.

Markle became a member of the Church of England after being baptized and confirmed in March by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Markle wore a white wedding dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at French fashion house Givenchy, according to Kensington Palace.

Markle’s new father-in-law, Prince Charles, walked Markle from the quire, the area of St. George’s Chapel where the clergy and choir sit, to Harry. The procession in the nave, the central part of the church, included the Dean of Windsor and Markle’s bridesmaids and page boys.

