Rescue operation underway to free man stuck on top of 290-foot tall smokestack

BrianAJackson/iStock(CUMBRIA, England) — A man has been dangling from the top of a 290 foot smoke stack for more than six hours, apparently suspended only by his pants, as an emergency helicopter hovers nearby.

The man was first spotted in the early hours of Monday morning hanging from the Dixon Chimney in Cumbria, in the north of England. He was reported to have become stuck just after 2:20 a.m., according to police.

It is unclear how or why the man got up there but video from the scene shows a narrow ladder that leads to the top. The man appears shirtless, and it looks as though part of his pants caught on the top may be the only thing holding him to the smoke stack.

Poor man still stuck at Dixon chimney.Police have been trying to bring him down since 2:50 am but no luck so https://t.co/fQC9xi0fVx just goes on to show that carlisle city council needs to be more resourceful when it comes to handling emergencies like this pic.twitter.com/KRhDSIy9IA — Naim Asghar (@naim_asghar) October 28, 2019

Police and emergency services have been working this morning to free the man. A rescue helicopter has been on the scene since 8 a.m. and video shows a rescue helicopter attempting to get close to him but getting close enough to rescue the man safely is proving difficult and, at least so far, authorities have been unsuccessful. Mountain rescue, the Coast Guard, the air ambulance and police are involved. They have used helicopters and drones to try and learn more and get close to the man.

“This is a very complex and difficult process given the obvious dangers to the man and the extreme difficulty in gaining access to him in a way which will keep him and emergency services safe,” said John McVay, the area manager Cumbria Fire and Rescue.

“I can assure the public that the emergency services are working tirelessly and effectively together to resolve this issues safely for all and that the protection of life is our first priority.”

Statement regarding on-going incident at Dixons chimney in Carlisle.

It is a complex multi-agency operation and we appreciate patience of the public. pic.twitter.com/23FGmuYPGZ — Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) October 28, 2019

The temperature in Carlisle is currently only 35 F and local eyewitnesses, who first responded with humor at the unlikely situation, have expressed concern as the man continues to be stuck.

McVay also issued a call for anyone in the area with a cherry picker taller than 295 feet to contact police or Fire and rescue service,

Police have closed the roads around the smoke stack, and have asked the public to away from the area.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.