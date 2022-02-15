Russia-Ukraine live updates: Biden says Russian troops remain in ‘threatening position’

(NEW YORK) — The United States is warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region.

As many as 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders and U.S. officials have urged all Americans to leave Ukraine as well as neighboring Belarus and part of Moldvoa.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday that the nation was shuttering its embassy in Kyiv and “temporarily” relocating the small group of diplomats left in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv, citing the “rapid acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces.”

But Ukrainian officials have said they do not see signs of a Russian attack as soon as Wednesday — the date reportedly given to NATO allies — and called for a day of unity instead.

Russia has demanded the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance and pull back troops from Eastern European member states, while denying it has plans to invade Ukraine.

Latest headlines:

-Biden addresses American public on importance of Ukraine

-Biden warns Putin of ‘self-inflicted wound’ if Russia invades Ukraine

-Biden says Russian troops remain in a ‘threatening position’

-US reiterates need to confirm any Russian de-escalation

-Biden won’t announce new policy in remarks: White House

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern.

Feb 15, 4:41 pm

Biden addresses American public on importance of Ukraine

President Joe Biden warned the American people that any conflict over Ukraine with Russia would not be “painless” at home either, particularly when it comes to energy prices, although he said his administration is taking active steps to try to prevent any disruption.

“To be clear, if Russia decides to invade, that would also have consequences here at home. But the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” Biden said. “I will not pretend this will be painless. There could be impact on our energy prices, so we’re taking active steps to alleviate the pressure on our own energy markets and offset raising prices,” he added.

The president went on to explain why he felt the situation justifies U.S. involvement, saying that “this is about more than just Russia and Ukraine.”

“It’s about standing for what we believe in, for the future that we want for our world, for liberty, for liberty, the right of countless countries to choose their own destiny. And the right of people to determine their own futures, or the principle that a country can’t change its neighbor’s borders by force,” Biden said. “If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we’ll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow.”

Biden also reiterated his administration’s call for all Americans to depart Ukraine “now — before it’s too late to leave safely,” and speaking directly to the Russian people, said they were “not the enemy.”

“I do not believe you want a bloody destructive war and Ukraine, a country and people with whom you share deep ties of family, history and culture,” he said.

ABC News’ Molly Nagle and Sarah Kolinovsky

Feb 15, 3:55 pm

Biden warns Putin of ‘self-inflicted wound’ if Russia invades Ukraine

President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in remarks from the White House on Tuesday that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. is prepared to respond decisively and in unison with NATO allies.

“If Russia attacks Ukraine, it would be a war of choice or a war without cause or a reason. I say these things not to provoke but to speak the truth. Because the truth matters. Accountability matters,” Biden said, drawing a distinction between the circumstances now and seen in WWII.

Biden said if Russia invades in the days or weeks ahead, the human costs for Ukraine and strategic cost for Russia would be “immense” — and acknowledged Americans “would also have consequences here at home” if the energy market is hit.

“If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation,” Biden said. “The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction. Invading Ukraine will prove to be a self-inflicted wound. The United States and our allies and partners will respond decisively. The West is united and galvanized.”

He added, “Defending democracy and liberty is never without cost.”

Feb 15, 3:40 pm

Biden says Russian troops remain in a ‘threatening position’

President Joe Biden delivered an update from the White House on the status of Ukraine’s border and said the U.S. has “not yet verified” that Russian troops have pulled back as the Kremlin has claimed.

“We have not yet verified that the Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts remain that they remain very much in a threatening position,” Biden said from the White House East Room.

Biden emphasized that the U.S. believes the best way forward is through diplomacy and de-escalation but placed the ball in Putin’s court.

“The United States is prepared, no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy — to be engaged in diplomacy with Russia. And our allies and partners to improve stability and security in Europe as a whole. And we are ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility,” he said.

Feb 15, 2:16 pm

US reiterates need to confirm any Russian de-escalation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Russian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that the U.S. “looks forward” to receiving Russia’s response to U.S. and NATO proposals “within the coming days,” according to his spokesperson Ned Price, with both sides noting again in readouts of their call Tuesday there is continued space for diplomatic talks.

Blinken “reiterated our ongoing concerns that Russia has the capacity to launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment and emphasized the need to see verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation,” Price said, in a nod to Russia’s claims that it has started pulling some troops back, even though U.S. officials say they haven’t verified that yet.

On the Russian side, Lavrov “stressed” to Blinken the “need to continue the joint work” on dialogue, including on “the set of issues raised by Russia with emphasis on the principle of indivisible security,” according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov and Blinken also discussed “future exchanges at various levels,” the Foreign Ministry added. The two are expected to speak again once that Russian response has been transmitted — and possibly meet in person.

ABC News’ Conor Finnegan and Tanya Stukalova