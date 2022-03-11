Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says ‘certain positive movements’ in negotiations

(NEW YORK) — Russian forces are continuing their attempted push through Ukraine from multiple directions, while Ukrainians, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are putting up “stiff resistance,” according to U.S. officials.

The attack began Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation.”

Russian forces moving from neighboring Belarus toward Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, have advanced closer to the city center in recent days despite the resistance, coming within about 9 miles as of Friday.

Russia has been met by sanctions from the United States, Canada and countries throughout Europe, targeting the Russian economy as well as Putin himself.

Mar 11, 6:33 pm

Treasury announces more sanctions against Russians

The Treasury Department has announced new sanctions against Russia, targeting bankers, state officials, oligarchs and the family of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov was already sanctioned last week, but his wife and two adult children are now designated, with the Treasury saying they “live luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov’s civil servant salary and are likely built on the ill-gotten wealth of Peskov’s connections to Putin.”

The U.S. is also sanctioning Russian oligarch and billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, going after assets that include a private jet and a yacht estimated to be a combined $180 million in value.

Others hit with sanctions include 10 people comprising VTB Bank’s board, Russia’s second largest bank, and 12 members of the State Duma.

Mar 11, 6:13 pm

State Department warns Americans of risks of joining Ukrainian war effort

The State Department is warning Americans of the risks of traveling to Ukraine to join in the fight against Russian troops.

“U.S. citizens should be aware that Russia has stated that it intends to treat foreign fighters in Ukraine as ‘mercenaries,’ rather than lawful combatants or prisoners of war,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a briefing Friday. “While we expect Russia to respect all of its obligations under the law of war, in light of this very concerning statement, U.S. citizens detained by Russian authorities in Ukraine — they may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment.”

When asked whether the U.S. Department of Justice would prosecute these Americans, Price said he believed they would not, but referred questions to the DOJ.

He declined to offer any metric for how many U.S. citizens have traveled to Ukraine, saying the State Department doesn’t track Americans’ travel.

ABC News reported Sunday that the Ukrainian embassy has received some 3,000 U.S. applications.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken had previously urged Americans to donate to aid groups or Ukrainian institutions, rather than travel to the country to take up arms.

Mar 11, 5:47 pm

Pentagon ‘watching’ for potential Russian bioweapons ‘false flag’ operation

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Friday that the U.S. doesn’t have “firm indications” that Russia is planning a so-called “false flag” operation to justify use of chemical or biological weapons, but that it is something officials think “could happen that we want to watch out for.”

“We’re watching this as closely as we can,” Kirby said during a briefing, adding that he didn’t have anything specific to report on Russian chem-bio capabilities inside Ukraine.

“We continue to watch for the potential — and I want to stress the word potential — that they could be banging this drum with the intent of creating some sort of false flag event that they could use as an excuse to escalate the conflict even more,” he continued. “I don’t have any specific indication now to talk about, but it is something we’re concerned about.”

Kirby described how Russia possesses a biochemical weapons program and has a “reputation” for using such weapons in the past.

As for concerns that Russia was planning a false flag of a Ukrainian attack in Belarus Friday, Kirby said he had seen the claims by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry but had nothing to corroborate them.

Ukraine’s air force claimed Friday that Russia did carry out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village near the border with Ukraine.

Mar 11, 5:44 pm

Ukraine attempting to restore electricity to Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Ukrainian technicians have started repairing damaged power lines in an attempt to restore external electricity supplies to the site of the Russian-controlled Chernobyl nuclear power plant that were entirely cut earlier in the week, according to International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Ukraine’s regulatory authority said work began Thursday and technicians had succeeded in repairing one section, but off-site electrical power was still down, indicating there was still damage in other places.

Emergency diesel generators have been providing backup power to the site since Wednesday, and the regulator has reported that additional fuel had been delivered to the facility, the IAEA said.

The regulator lost communications with the site on Thursday and, as a result, it cannot provide information to the IAEA about the radiological monitoring at the facility, according to Grossi.

The regulator is still receiving information about the situation there through senior off-site management of the plant, Grossi said.

The plant’s disconnection from the grid will not have a critical impact on essential safety functions at the site, however, staff is facing increasingly difficult conditions.

At least 211 technical personnel and guards have been living at the site for more than two weeks, and there is concern about the availability of food reserves, the regulator said.

The IAEA said eight of the country’s 15 reactors remained operating. Radiation levels at the locations were normal, the IAEA said.

Mar 11, 4:32 pm

Ukraine official claims Russia kidnapped mayor of occupied city who resisted takeover

Russian forces have kidnapped the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol, which is currently under Russian occupation, according to a Ukrainian official.

Melitopol has been occupied since the first days of the invasion, but its mayor, Ivan Fedorov, had insisted it remained part of Ukraine. He was taken from his office by Russian troops Friday afternoon, according to Kirill Timoshenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s president.

Timoshenko posted a CCTV video allegedly showing Fedorov being led out of the building by a large group of heavily armed Russian soldiers.

Local people have been protesting the Russian occupation almost everyday, marching in the city with Ukrainian flags and confronting Russian soldiers.

A local woman who has taken part in the protests, Tatiana Kumok, in a phone call with ABC News, said Russian riot police surrounded the central square and tried to prevent protests last week.

Kumok said that local TV has been switched to Russian channels and that a new Russian “police force” has been deployed on the streets.

Kumok said she fears that Russia plans to permanently occupy Melitopol, even if Russia eventually reaches a deal with Kyiv. She said they have been told they will be given Russian passports.

Mar 11, 4:16 pm

Ukraine needs drones not jets, Russia flying 20 times more sorties: US defense official

The Russians are flying an average of 200 sorties, military units, per day, while the Ukrainians are only flying about 10, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday.

The official said much of the airspace above Ukraine is heavily guarded by both Ukrainian and Russian surface-to-air missiles, making air operations risky for both sides, but Russian aircrafts do not have to enter that airspace to do damage.

“You can launch cruise missiles from aircraft from a great distance away. And if your target is relatively close, you don’t need to enter the airspace,” the official said.

The Ukrainians have 56 functioning fighter jets available to them now and they are only flying them five to 10 hours a day, according to the official.

Noting Russia’s vast umbrella of anti-aircraft capability over Ukraine and its larger air force, the official repeated some of the arguments we heard from the Pentagon earlier this week about the relative ineffectiveness of sending more aircraft to Ukraine.

“It makes little sense to us that additional fixed-wing aircraft is going to have somehow solve all these problems,” the official said.

The official added, “What they need are surface-to-air missile systems, they need [man-portable air-defense systems], they need anti-armor, they need small arms and ammunition and they need these drones, because that’s what they’re using with great effect. And so that’s what we’re focused on.”

Ukrainian forces are using drones to “terrific effect,” especially against Russian ground movements, according to the official.

“They’re trained on how to use them [and] they can fly below radar coverage by the Russians,” the official said.

Russian troops have not moved any closer to Kyiv from the northwest since yesterday, still approximately 9 miles from city center. But, the U.S. has seen rear elements move up closer to those advance troops. Russians advancing on the capital from northeast are now 12 to 19 miles out, according to the official.

Mariupol is under increasing pressure on Friday as it is surrounded from the northeast and southwest, and is under heavy bombardment, the official said. But, Ukrainians are fighting back there.

Russians are “closing in on” Kharkiv, but the city is well defended and hasn’t been taken yet, according to the official.

The Russians have now launched nearly 810 missiles against Ukraine — almost half have been fired from within Ukraine using mobile platforms. The rest have been fired from Russia, Belarus, and a small number from the Black Sea, according to the official.

Mar 11, 3:23 pm

Russia’s Defense Ministry says it seized Igla portable surface-to-air missile systems being supplied to Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday claimed it seized Igla portable surface-to-air missile systems that were being supplied to Ukraine.

Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said a new batch of these systems was seized by Russian troops in the Kherson region.

Russia said it is working to determine which Eastern European country was supplying them.

“Inspection of the serial numbers of the portable surface-to-air missile systems has now been organized to determine the country that supplied these weapons from Eastern Europe,” he said.

Russia claimed it downed three Ukrainian drones on Friday, including 2 Bayraktars.

Russia also claimed it has destroyed 1,067 Ukrainian tanks and other armored vehicles and 121 drones since the start of the operation.

Mar 11, 3:18 pm

NATO to hold scheduled exercise in Norway starting next week

NATO will be holding its scheduled Exercise Cold Response 2022 military exercises in Norway for two weeks starting Monday.

The long-running exercise is held every two years and will involve 30,000 NATO troops, including 3,000 U.S. Marines.

About 220 aircraft and more than 50 ships will take part in the exercise.

U.S. forces began training in Norway in December as Marine units conducted cold weather training and planning in the lead up to the exercise.

Mar 11, 2:50 pm

Save the Children says millions of children exposed to illnesses like hypothermia as big freeze hits Ukraine

Millions of children inside Ukraine and those fleeing to neighboring countries are at risk of hypothermia, hunger and death, as temperatures could dip below -4 degrees Fahrenheit, non-profit group Save the Children said Friday.

Eastern Europe, including Ukraine, was hit with an “extreme Arctic cold blast” this past week, according to Save the Children

“As temperatures plummet, children who have been forced from their homes are trekking through the brutal cold, with high winds and snow, carrying whatever they could grab before they fled,” said Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe director.

Mar 11, 2:18 pm

Russian forces claim Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant belongs to its state atomic agency

Russian forces claim the Ukrainian power plant Zaporizhzhia belongs to Russia’s state atomic agency, Rosatom, the head of Ukraine’s nuclear energy company, Energoatom, said Friday on Ukrainian TV.

Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia region last week.

Energoatom’s chief Petro Kotin said that officials from the Russian agency, backed by the 500 Russian troops surrounding it, tried to enter the plant and take control of it this week.

Mar 11, 1:50 pm

Russians reportedly bringing bio-chem weapon suits into Ukraine, US official says

A senior administration official told ABC News Friday that the U.S. is getting reports the Russians are starting to bring in biochemical weapon suits into Ukraine.

The reports comes as the Russians accuse Ukraine and the U.S. of developing biochemical weapons, which the U.S. has denied.

“We believe it is an ominous sign they are possibly doing it for cover,” the official said.

According to the official, as much as one-fifth of the Russian force is currently “inoperable,” meaning they are either dead, wounded or do not have the support or equipment needed to continue.

But even though the Russians are bogged down they realize that everything depends on taking Kyiv and continue to put all effort into that, according to the official.

There are also concerns about boxing Putin in as well as his consistent and casual mention of nuclear weapons. According to the official, that is one of the reasons he has not been publicly labeled as a war criminal because “we just don’t know what he will do.”

-ABC News’ Martha Raddatz

Mar 11, 1:29 pm

Evidence is mounting that Russia’s attacks will result in war crimes: White House

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates fell short of calling Putin’s actions in Ukraine war crimes despite acknowledging that that evidence is mounting that Russia’s attack in the country will result in war crimes on Friday.

“We’ve all seen the devastating images coming out of Ukraine and are appalled by Russia’s brutal tactics. Pregnant women on stretchers, apartment buildings – buildings shelled, families killed while seeking safety from this terrible violence,” Bates said while briefing reporters aboard Air Force One.

“These are disgusting attacks, civilian casualties are increasing. If Russia is intentionally targeting civilians, that would be a war crime,” he said.

Bates said the administration would share any evidence that is collected with its allies and hinted that it expects evidence will show that war crimes are being committed.

“If Russia is intentionally targeting civilians, that would be a war crime and as we are all seeing on live television evidence is mounting, and we are documenting it as it takes place,” Bates said.

-ABC News’ Armando Tonatiuh Torres-Garcia

Mar 11, 1:28 pm

US says task force dedicated to targeting sanctioned Russian oligarchs is ‘up and running’

The U.S. Department of Justice said its new task force dedicated to targeting sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their assets is “up and running,” a senior DOJ official told reporters on Friday.

The DOJ is building out an experienced team of criminal and national security attorneys weighing a number of possible criminal charges to bring against those helping to support Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine, according to the official.

The “KleptoCapture” task force is now being led by assistant U.S. attorney Andrew Adams, a co-chief of the Southern District of New York’s Money Laundering and Transnational Criminal Enterprises unit.

David Lim, a trial attorney in DOJ’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, and Michael Khoo, an attorney in DOJ’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section, have been appointed as deputy directors for the task force.

“Our goal is to bring any appropriate charge against any sanctioned Russian oligarch or entity and those who would help them to evade economic sanctions,” the DOJ official said.

The official added, “Offenses under investigation are going to include sanctions evasion, money laundering, bank and wire fraud — but the task force will bring any charge that might undermine and disrupt the comfort that these oligarchs achieved through crime and corruption.”

Last week, charges were brought in the Southern District of New York against Jack Hanick, the first ever individual charged with violating U.S. sanctions arising from Russia’s 2014 actions in Ukraine.

-ABC News’ Alexander Mallin

Mar 11, 12:15 pm

Russia claims more than 34,500 people evacuated to Russia from Ukraine in past 24 hours

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday claimed more than 34,500 people were evacuated from Ukraine to Russia in the last 24 hours, without help from Kyiv authorities.

People were evacuated from various Ukrainian regions, including Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said at a press briefing.

“In the past 24 hours, 34,555 people, including 3,562 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in various Ukrainian regions and the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics without Ukraine’s involvement,” Mizintsev said.

He added, “In total, more than 223,000 people, including 50,258 children, have already been evacuated since the launch of the special military operation.”

Mizintsev claimed Ukrainian authorities are refusing humanitarian corridors in Russia’s direction and prohibiting local authorities from having contacts with the Russian side.

According to Mizintsev, the city of Volnovakha is under control of the Donetsk militia and residents are reluctant to evacuate. He claimed the troops “are already establishing a return to peaceful life in Volnovakha.”

“Relevant humanitarian events involving the population are underway, and none of the residents are going to leave their homes,” Mizintsev said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed that Ukrainian officials are disrupting evacuations from Izium to Lozova.

“The travel itineraries are planted with landmines, and parts of the road are being shelled with small arms and mortars by Ukrainian territorial defense units on approaches to Lozova,” he said.

Mizintsev claimed Mariupol is blocked. “All bridges and approaches to it are destroyed, the main roads have been mined by nationalists, and gunmen are roaming the streets, firing indiscriminately, thereby forcing the civilian population to stay in,” he said.

Mizintsev also claimed Ukrainian forces blew up “a building of the institute of physics and technology in Kharkiv to hide nuclear research” and that up to 50 of its employees might be missing.

Mar 11, 11:26 am

Ukrainian air force claims Russia carried out false flag airstrike in Belarus

Ukraine’s air force claimed Friday that Russia carried out an alleged false flag airstrike in a Belarusian village near the border with Ukraine.

In a post on Facebook, Ukraine’s air force claimed Russian jets took off from a base in Belarus and entered Ukraine’s airspace, then a fire started in the village of Kopani.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksy Reznikov earlier claimed in a Facebook post that Russian forces would launch a strike against Kopani to “pull the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus into the war with Ukraine.”

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Mar 11, 11:15 am

US Restricts the export of luxury goods to Russia, Belarus

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday that it will restrict the export of U.S. luxury goods to Russia and Belarus, as well as “certain Russian and Belarusian oligarchs and malign actors located worldwide,” as a result of their actions in Ukraine.

The Department of Commerce said it will impose restrictions on the export, reexport and transfer of luxury items including certain spirits, tobacco products, clothing items, jewelry, vehicles and antique goods.

“Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine continues to take a devastating toll on innocent civilians in Ukraine, fueling one of the worst humanitarian crises Europe has seen in decades,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Raimondo added, “Putin and the oligarchs who fund him have gotten rich off of Putin’s rampant corruption and the exploitation of the Russian people. We will not allow Putin and his cronies to continue living in opulence while causing tremendous suffering throughout Eastern Europe. Today’s action takes away another source of comfort and reminds them that Russia is increasingly isolated.”

-ABC News’ Luke Barr

Mar 11, 10:16 am

WHO advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens to prevent ‘accidental spill’

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is urging Ukraine to now destroy its pathogen samples because Russia’s war in the country risks an “accidental spill,” according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

“This is part of us providing a public health advice to every country to try to ensure there is a minimized risk of any harm to population because of any possible accidental leak of pathogens,” Jasarevic said Friday from Lviv.

-ABC News’ Conor Finnegan