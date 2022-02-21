Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin says he’ll recognize separatist regions as independent

(NEW YORK) — The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region, with President Joe Biden telling reporters Friday he’s “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade.

More diplomacy seemed possible, though, with Biden agreeing “in principle” Sunday to meet with Putin, as long as Russia didn’t invade, but the Kremlin on Monday said talk of a summit was “premature.”

In an address to the Russian public on Monday, Putin announced that he’s recognizing two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region as independent: the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Biden swiftly responded to Putin with sanctions. The White House said Biden will issue an executive order banning “new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.” The order “will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that the U.S. “will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

While the U.S. says some 190,000 Russian troops and separatist forces are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, Russia has denied any plans to invade and reiterated its demands that the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.

Feb 21, 4:41 pm

Putin orders Russian military to assist in “maintaining peace” in separatist regions

In the decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing independence for two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, Putin ordered the Russia’s Defense Ministry to assist the separatist forces in “maintaining peace.”

This degree gives Russia’s military a basis to openly enter the regions.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Feb 21, 4:37 pm

Macron calls for UN Security Council meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting and “targeted European sanctions” in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing recognition of independence of two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

“This is clearly a unilateral violation of Russia’s international commitments and an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty,” the Elysee Palace said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “greatly concerned” by Putin’s decision, which he considers to be a violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, a spokesperson said.

“The United Nations, in line with the relevant General Assembly resolutions, remains fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders,” the spokesperson said. “The Secretary-General urges all relevant actors to focus their efforts on ensuring an immediate cessation of hostilities, protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, preventing any actions and statements that may further escalate the dangerous situation in and around Ukraine and prioritizing diplomacy to address all issues peacefully.”

Feb 21, 3:54 pm

Biden responds with sanctions

President Joe Biden will issue an executive order banning “new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine,” the White House said, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizing the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

“This E.O. will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in the statement. “We will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

Psaki added, “These measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine.”

Biden spoke to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 35 minutes while Putin was giving his address, a White House official confirmed. Biden then spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a White House official.

Feb 21, 3:33 pm

Putin says he’ll recognize separatist regions as independent

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an address to the Russian people announced recognition of the two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

“I believe that it’s necessary to take a decision that has long been coming — to immediately recognize the independence and sovereignty of the Donesk’s People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic,” Putin said.

Putin also made a menacing warning to Ukraine’s government, telling it to “immediately cease all military action” near the separatist regions or else they will face “full responsibility” for further consequences and bloodshed.

Putin’s address laid an aggrieved vision of Russia’s post-Soviet relations with the West and questioned the historical underpinnings of Ukraine’s statehood. Putin said Ukraine was infected with the “virus of nationalism” and blamed Ukrainian politicians and the West for allegedly cynically drumming up divisions.

Putin denounced Ukraine’s 2014 revolution, saying it had not led to the developed “Western” direction it promised, instead claiming it had led to “terror” and to economic failure.

Putin also said he believed that the West would impose sanctions on Russia regardless of what happens.

“A pretext for the next sanctions attack will always be found. Or fabricated. There is one goal to contain the development of Russia,” he said.

The European Commission in a statement said it will react to Putin’s decision to recognize the separatist regions with sanctions “against those involved in this illegal act.”

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, condemned Putin’s decision on Twitter, calling it “a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements.”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned Putin’s announcement, saying, “This is plainly in breach of international law — it’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine. … It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk Agreements.”

“I think it’s a very ill omen and a very dark sign,” Johnson said, adding, it’s “yet another indication that things are moving in the wrong direction in Ukraine.”

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell, Dimitrije Stejic