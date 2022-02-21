Russia-Ukraine updates: US urges Ukrainian president to head to Lviv for his safety

(NEW YORK) — The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region, with President Joe Biden telling reporters Friday he’s “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade.

More diplomacy seemed possible, though, with Biden agreeing “in principle” Sunday to meet with Putin, as long as Russia didn’t invade, but the Kremlin on Monday said talk of a summit was “premature.”

In an address to the Russian public on Monday, Putin announced that he’s recognizing two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region as independent: the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Biden swiftly responded to Putin with sanctions. The White House said Biden will issue an executive order banning “new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.” The order “will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that the U.S. “will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.”

While the U.S. says some 190,000 Russian troops and separatist forces are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, Russia has denied any plans to invade and reiterated its demands that the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.

Feb 21, 6:37 pm

Putin questions Ukraine’s legitimacy as a country

In his speech Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned Ukraine’s historical legitimacy as a country and made clear he will not tolerate it pulling away from Russia.

Putin said he considers the current government in Kyiv to be illegitimate, describing it as “those that seized and cling to power” and engaging in a long, detailed exposition arguing that modern Ukraine was a Soviet creation.

Putin lambasted the leaders of Ukraine’s 2014 revolution and accused the country’s government of being entirely under the control of the West, saying the revolution had led to “terror” and economic failure.

At one point, Putin challenged Ukraine’s efforts to break away from its Soviet past, implying that if wanted to do that it should accept being dismembered.

“You want decommunization? Well, decommunization suits us very well,” Putin said. “Let us show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine.”

The implication was that a pro-Western “nationalist” elite has hijacked Ukraine and is trying to pull it away from Russia and should therefore be removed.

Putin then painted modern Ukraine as ungrateful, immature and accused it of taking advantage of Russia, which he represented as having tried to be the benevolent senior partner.

“Russia did everything to preserve Ukraine’s territorial,” Putin said.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Feb 21, 6:21 pm

Russia preparing for invasion ‘in coming hours or days,’ US official says

Russia is continuing to prepare for an invasion into Ukraine “in coming hours or days,” a senior U.S. administration official told reporters on a call Monday.

The big question now is whether Putin’s move to put security forces on the ground in the separatist region constitutes an invasion in the eyes of the west, therefore triggering the severe sanctions Western countries have been threatening.

The administration is still “observing and assessing” exactly what Russia is doing, the official said, adding that there will likely be more sanctions on Tuesday.

When pressed by reporters on whether Putin started an invasion or triggered sanctions with his move on Monday, the official responded that Russian troops have been in the region for years.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega

Feb 21, 6:12 pm

UK to announce new sanctions against Russia

The U.K. will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday “in response to their breach of international law and attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Monday.

Earlier in the day, Truss said the recognition of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent states “demonstrates Russia’s decision to choose a path of confrontation over dialogue.”

“We will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished,” Truss said.

The decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine was an “ill omen” and a flagrant breach of international law, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday evening. Johnson outlined “his grave concern at recent developments in the region” and told Zelenskyy “that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days,” according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

“The leaders agreed that the West needed to support Ukraine in the event of an invasion but should continue to pursue a diplomatic solution until the last possible second,” the spokesperson said.

ABC News’ Guy Davies and Somayeh Malekian

Feb 21, 5:47 pm

Treaty will allow Russia to build military infrastructure on Ukraine territory

Russia has published the mutual defense treaty it has concluded with the separatist regions.

The “friendship, cooperation and mutual aid” treaty states that the two will come to each other’s defense in the case of attack and authorizes Russia to build military infrastructure on the separatist territory — inside an internationally recognized part of Ukraine.

The treaty also says that Russia and the separatist forces will guards its borders jointly, meaning Russian forces will openly deploy along the frontline.

It lays the ground for a substantial open Russian military deployment into the separatist territory, where a lot of covert Russian troops were already located.

ABC News’ Patrick Reevell