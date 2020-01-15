Russian government resigns after Putin proposed constitutional changes

dicus63/iStock(MOSCOW) — Russia’s president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday launched a major political shake-up, replacing his prime minister Dmitry Medvedev and proposing a series of changes to Russia’s constitution in what experts said were attempts to create options for retaining power should he step down in 2024.

Putin used his annual state of the nation address in Moscow to announce several proposed amendments to the constitution, which would transfer greater power to Russia’s parliament and which he said would be put to a national vote.

A few hours after the speech, Medvedev then announced he and the entire cabinet were stepping down at Putin’s request.

Sitting alongside Putin at a meeting broadcast on state television, Medvedev said Putin would now appoint a new government to help carry through the constitutional reforms.

“In this context it’s obvious that we as the government of the Russian Federation must give the president of our country the opportunity to do everything necessary for this decision,” Medvedev said.

Putin said Medvedev, a long-time ally who held the presidency for him between 2008 and 2012, will now become deputy chairman of Russia’s national security council.

Shortly afterwards, Putin named Medvedev’s successor as prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, the relatively little-known head of the Federal Tax Service, saying his candidacy had been sent to parliament for approval. Mishustin, 53, is not thought of as a major power broker or a member of Putin’s inner circle, although as head of the tax agency he has been praised for overhauling Russia’s backward tax collection system, introducing data technologies that have made it one of the most advanced in the world.

The moves were immediately interpreted by observers as part of efforts by Putin to prepare for his looming transition in 2024, when constitutional term limits will force him to leave the presidency.

The changes to the constitution that Putin suggested in his speech would transfer powers away from the presidency and strengthen the parliament, known as the Duma, as well as the Federation Council — Russia’s equivalent of the Senate — and the Supreme Court.

One key change would take the power of selecting a cabinet from the presidency and pass it to the parliament. Currently, the prime minister and ministers are appointed by the president. But under Putin’s proposal, parliament would now select the prime minister who would then nominate his own ministers for approval by members of parliament.

Another change would grant the Federation Council the authority to confirm the appointments of the head of Russia’s key security agencies.

The parliament’s deputy speaker, Alexander Zhukov told reporters after the speech that the national vote on the amendments would likely take place this year, perhaps in September.

In his speech, Putin said the changes would help Russia’s parliament take more responsibility in policymaking.

But most experts said the changes were opening moves to lay the ground for Putin to retain power after 2024, even if he is no longer in the presidency.

Russia’s constitution currently sets a two consecutive term limit on presidencies, and Putin, who has ruled the country since 2000, is now in his fourth. In 2008, he sidestepped the limit on consecutive terms by temporarily passing the presidency to Medvedev while he became prime minister before returning to office in 2012.

But Putin, 67, has suggested this time he will not repeat the trick and on Wednesday suggested that the word “consecutive” be removed from the constitutional article on term limits.

Alexei Makarkin, an analyst at the Moscow-based Center for Political Technologies, said Putin’s proposals showed he had decided not to stay on as president but was clearly preparing to maintain his power in another position. That meant, Putin was also not planning on replacing himself with a successor, he said.

“And so, they need to remove the question itself — of selecting a successor,” Makarkin told ABC News. The proposed changes to the constitution were intended to ensure any successor to Putin would be weaker, Makarkin said.

“Putin himself would not like there to be a second Putin,” he said.

Many noted Putin’s suggestion to strengthen the role of the State Council in the constitution. One widely speculated option is that Putin could become head of a reformed council as a way for him to remain a supreme leader figure, following a model employed by China’s Deng Xiaoping.

Medvedev’s stepping down as prime minister was also seen by some as a sign he is now out of consideration as a candidate for Putin’s successor. Valued for his loyalty by Putin for returning the presidency after his enforced break, in recent years Medvedev has become a liability, widely mocked among Russians and viewed as corrupt.

The proposed changes would not mean a major transfer of power while Putin remains president as the presidential administration currently dominates Russia’s parliament, which acts as a rubber stamp for the Kremlin’s actions. Putin’s party United Russia holds a large majority and the parliament is stocked with faux opposition parties that actually support Putin.

Putin also emphasised that Russia “must remain a presidential republic,” and said that such a huge and diverse country cannot survive without a strong presidency. The president would also retain the key power to fire a prime minister and other ministers, the Russian president said.

As he has before, Putin focused his speech heavily on the need to improve living standards and fight poverty levels. At times he has used his national address to deliver menacing diatribes against the West and in 2018 he unveiled a series of super weapons that he claimed placed Russia ahead in any new arms race.

But in this year’s address, he avoided speaking about international affairs and instead promised a series of measures to aid families, including providing free school meals to all children for the first four years of their education. One of the other constitutional changes he proposed was a stipulation that the minimum wage in Russia not be lower than the poverty line.

