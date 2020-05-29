Sarah Ferguson posts message for Princess Beatrice on what would have been her wedding day

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty ImagesBy KATIE KINDELAN, ABC News

(LONDON) — As with many brides around the world, Princess Beatrice had to postpone her wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, took to social media Friday to mark what would have been her oldest daughter’s wedding day.

“Love you my darling Beatrice,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram and Twitter, alongside a throwback photo of a young Beatrice, whose father is Prince Andrew. “You have given me more joy than I could ever wish for. I am so excited to celebrate yours and Edo’s love when we all are out of lockdown.”

“The most important thing is health and love and today I send it to you and all the other people that were getting married during this time .. so proud of you all,” she wrote.

Beatrice, 31, and her fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were scheduled to wed Friday at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London, where Prince George, the son of Beatrice’s cousin Prince William and his wife Kate, was baptized in 2013.

The wedding ceremony was to be followed by a private reception hosted by Beatrice’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in Buckingham Palace’s gardens.

Instead of gathering together for a happy occasion, members of the royal family are following stay-at-home orders at their residences across the U.K. and in Los Angeles, where Beatrice’s cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, now live.

Buckingham Palace has not yet announced a new date for Beatrice and Mozzi’s wedding.

The couple got engaged in Italy last September. Their engagement was announced by Buckingham Palace later that month.

