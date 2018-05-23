Scientists search for proof of Loch Ness monster

Keystone/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — A group of scientists from New Zealand have decided to embark on a journey to solve one of the world’s most elusive mysteries: the Loch Ness monster.

The Loch Ness monster, or “Nessie,” has been a part of popular folklore since alleged sightings first came to the world’s attention in 1933. The mythical creature is believed to be a large marine reptile with a long neck and large protruding humps.

The team, led by professor Neil Gemmell of the University of Otago, will investigate the shadowy waters of Loch Ness in Scotland next month.

According to the Otago Daily Times, an international team of researchers from the UK, Denmark, USA, Australia and France will use environmental DNA samplings of the water to identify possible DNA remnants left behind by living species in the loch, the United Kingdom’s largest freshwater body.

“Whenever a creature moves through its environment, it leaves behind tiny fragments of DNA from skin, scales, feathers fur, feces and urine,” Gemmell told the Otago Daily Times.

Gemmell and his team will be taking 300 samples of water from different areas around the lake to create a database of cell material that can be sequenced and compared against known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of organisms, the Otago Daily Times reported.

The hope is to discover an exact match in order to pinpoint where on the tree of life that matching sequence fits.

Gemmell told the Otago Daily Times he hopes this new research will unearth deeper knowledge about the biodiversity of Loch Ness.

Gemmell did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

