Secretary of State Mike Pompeo makes surprise visit to Iraq

Jordan Pix/Getty Images(BAGHDAD) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stopped in Iraq during a tour of the Mideast, according to local TV reports.

During his unannounced visit on Wednesday, Pompeo met with Iraqi officials, speaking briefly at the top of each of his meetings to reassure leadership of the United States’ commitment to Iraq.

President Donald Trump visited Iraq, also unannounced, the day after Christmas, saying the U.S. still could use bases there for operations in Syria. He didn’t meet with Iraqi officials at the time.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.