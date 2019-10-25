Semi truck deaths: Two more arrests made in connection with 39 Chinese found dead

carlballou/iStock(LONDON) — Two more people have been arrested after 39 bodies were found in a truck container in Essex, 20 miles east of London, on Wednesday.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter, authorities said in a statement.

This is in addition to the 25-year-old truck driver from Northern Ireland whom police arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder.

On Thursday, police announced that they had secured a warrant to hold the man in police custody for a further 24 hours.

