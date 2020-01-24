'Several injured,' probable deaths after shooting in Germany, police say

iStock/pavalena(BERLIN) — Several people were injured in a shooting in the German town of Rot am See on Friday, according to local police.

Others are believed to have been killed in the incident, police said, with the authorities still responding to the shooting.

The initial information available to the authorities suggests that the victims and the suspect knew each other and there’s no indication more suspects were involved, police said.

The town of Rot am See lies in southwestern Germany, between the major cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Nuremberg.

