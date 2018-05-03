Severe storms in India kill more than seventy

iStock/Thinkstock(AGRA, India) — Powerful storms in northern and western India have collapsed homes, uprooted trees and killed at least 72 people.

Sanjay Kumar, a relief commissioner, told reporters that the devastation is especially bad in the northern city of Agra, where at least 36 died on Wednesday. Some were killed by lightning.

At least 27 more died in the western state of Rajasthan, according to the Press Trust of India.

More than 100 have been injured.

Winds exceeded 80 mph. With monsoon season still about six weeks away, the downpours caught many by surprise.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.