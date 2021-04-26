Shelley FKA Dram brings ‘The Shelley Show at Night’ to NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Shelley FKA DRAM returned to NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for a simmering performance of songs from his upcoming self-titled album.

The R&B crooner performed his latest singles, “Exposure,” and “Cooking with Grease,” as well as his new single, “Rich & Famous.” He also performed his 2019 track, “The Lady Down.

Shelley was supported by a live band, background singers and a violinist, all of whom all stood next to a wall that bore the emblem of his new series, The Shelley Show at Night.

“I’s like to tell you guys I’m very honored to be back here, once again. It’s like a new beginning. Full-circle. So this time, call me Shelley,” he said, sharing his birth name.

Shelley last performed on Tiny Desk in 2017 under his former stage name, D.R.A.M., which is an acronym for Does Real A** Music. At the time, the Virginia native performed songs from his debut album, Big Baby DRAM. This time, Shelley FKA DRAM is promoting his new, self-titled album, which arrives on his mother’s birthday, April 29th.

“As some of you may know, my mom passed away last year. Before she passed I played her my upcoming album and I begged her to promise she wouldn’t play it for anyone else. She held her promise and took the music with her beyond this life,” Shelley revealed on Instagram earlier this month. “Her birthday is April 29th, so I’m pushing my album, Shelley FKA DRAM’s release date to April 29th, as not only my gift back to her, but my promise to play it for the world.”

