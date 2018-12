Ben185/iStock(PARIS) — The suspect in a deadly shooting in France has been “neutralized” after a standoff with police, French officials said.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, is the suspected gunman who killed 3 and injured another 13 during a shooting in Strasbourg on Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

