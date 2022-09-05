Suspects in Canada stabbing massacre remain on the run as search enters second day: Police

(SASKATCHEWAN, Canada) — Two suspects in a Canada stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead and 15 injured in an Indigenous community in Saskatchewan remained on the run Monday morning as a massive search for them continued into its second day, authorities said.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects in the massacre. They are believed to be driving a black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI, according to police.

“Let me be clear, we are still looking for the two suspects. We are asking residents across Saskatchewan and our neighboring provinces to be vigilant. At this stage in our investigation, we believe some of the victims have been targeted by the suspects and others have been attacked randomly,” Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, the commanding officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, said in a statement issued late Sunday night.

The Sandersons, whose relationship to each other was not immediately disclosed, are considered armed and dangerous, and Blackmore advised anyone who spots them to call police immediately and refrain from approaching them.

The stabbings occurred between James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, located northeast of Saskatoon, police said.

Blackmore said the massacre started around 5:40 a.m. Sunday when the Saskatchewan RCMP Divisional Operational Communications Center received the first call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation. Blackmore said numerous calls began coming into the center from multiple locations.

“At this point in our investigation, we have located 10 deceased individuals and are investigating 13 locations in the communities of the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan,” Blackmore said.

A motive for the attacks remains under investigation.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement Sunday, saying, “I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more.”

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured,” he said.