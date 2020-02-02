'Terrorist-related' stabbing incident in London leaves 3 injured

BrianAJackson/iStock(LONDON ) — London Police said a man has been shot and killed by armed officers after an alleged stabbing incident that has been declared “terrorist-related.”

Three people were injured, one of whom was in life-threatening condition at a local hospital as of Sunday evening, according to police.

One of the victims was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to the hospital while another was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. local time and the scene was fully contained by 4 p.m., according to the police.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also said the incident is being treated as “terrorism-related” and said he was in contact with the Metropolitan Police commissioner and other personnel.

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life here in London we will never let them succeed,” he said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted a statement thanking first responders.

“My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected,” he tweeted.

