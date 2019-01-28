ABC World News 

Three dead after tornado hits Cuba's capital

WFIN

YAMIL LAGE/AFP/Getty Images(HAVANA) — At least three people are dead and 172 others injured after a tornado struck the capital of Cuba overnight, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a tweet Monday.

The Cuban president said the damage in Havana is “severe.”

According to the BBC, wind speeds reached up to 60 mph, uprooting trees and cutting power to many.

