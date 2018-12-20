Trump administration considering reducing the number of US troops in Afghanistan: officials

Bumblee_Dee/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is considering reducing the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan with the possibility that some troops begin withdrawing in the coming weeks, according to a U.S. official.

A second official told ABC News that discussions have been underway for several weeks about how to withdraw some U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

There are currently about 14,000 U.S. troops serving in a counterterrorism mission against the Taliban and al-Qaeda and as part of a train, advise, and assist mission for Afghan security forces.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

