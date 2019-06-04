Trump, May talk Iran, Brexit, trade at joint news conference

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images(LONDON) — British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of the U.S.-U.K. “special relationship ” in dealing with Iran, but noted “we stand by the nuclear deal” at a joint news conference Tuesday with President Donald Trump.

“We can also differ sometimes on how to confront the challenges we face,” May said as both leaders noted the importance of their alliance as the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion approaches.

Trump, who withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal a year ago, said the two nations must keep Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I believe that will happen,” said Trump.

The two leaders came from a meeting earlier at 10 Downing Street where they continued discussions about a post-Brexit trade deal.

First lady Melania Trump looked on from the first row and other Trump family members — Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric and Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump — watched from the second row.

May is set to step down as her party’s leader at the end of this week, and earlier Tuesday President Trump joked about the timing of her departure saying she should “stick around” to make a U.S.-U.K. bilateral trade deal.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is but stick around let’s do this deal,” Trump said to the outgoing prime minister — seemingly in jest — in remarks before cameras at the beginning of a roundtable with U.S. and U.K. businesses.

The second day of Trump’s state visit was being filled with more official business than ceremony, with his meeting with May and business leaders to discuss trade and other matters.

The president’s visit comes at a particularly awkward moment for May, who announced her resignation last Friday and is set to officially step down as the Conservative Party leader on June 7, just a few days after the president’s visit.

