Trump raises doubts North Korea summit will happen in June

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump appeared to raise doubts Tuesday that his upcoming historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place as previously planned on June 12.

“It may not work out for June 12,” Trump said according to reporters in the Oval Office as he sat alongside South Korea President Moon Jae-in. “If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later.”

At the same time, Trump also said coordination on the summit was “moving along” and said that Kim “will be extremely” happy in the event they’re able to reach a satisfactory deal to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.

President Trump declined again to say whether he has directly spoken yet with Kim.

The two leaders are meeting a week after North Korean leaders indicated the June 12 Singapore sit-down between Trump and Kim could be on shaky ground.

Several security officials in the country have raised concerns specifically over joint U.S.-South Korea military drills as well as rhetoric from President Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton.

According to South Korea’s Yonhap news, President Moon’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong told reporters during the flight to Washington “there is a 99.9% chance the North Korea-U.S. Summit will be held as scheduled,” but added, “we’re just preparing for many different possibilities.”

