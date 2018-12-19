Trump to announce US will withdraw troops from Syria: Official

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will announce that the U.S. will withdraw troops from Syria, a U.S. official confirms.

There is no timeline yet for the pace of the withdrawal, the official said.

There are about 2,000 U.S. troops in eastern Syria advising and assisting the Kurdish led Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that “ISIS has been defeated,” saying it was “my only reason for being there during my presidency.”



