Trump warns Russia about shooting down missiles in Syria: 'Get ready'

Olivier Douliery/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump appeared to fire a warning shot at Russia Wednesday morning, saying that the country should “get ready” for missiles fired at Syria and that it should not “be partners with a Gas Killing Animal,” according to his tweet.

Trump has said that the U.S. would be making “major decisions” on how to respond to a suspected Syrian gas attack on the country’s people, which he called “atrocious.”

Russia’s foreign ministry said any missiles launched in retaliation should target terrorists, not the Syrian government.

“Smart rockets ought to fly toward terrorists and not at a lawful government, which has been fighting for several years with international terrorism on its territory,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

