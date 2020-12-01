Two dead as car drives into pedestrian area in Trier, Germany

RobsonPL/iStockBy GUY DAVIES, ABC News

(LONDON) — At least two people have died after a car drove into a pedestrian area in the city of Trier, Germany, on Tuesday.

“We arrested one person and one vehicle was seized,” Trier Police posted on Twitter. “According to initial findings, two people have died. Please continue to avoid the city center.”

The authorities have called on the public to avoid the city center and avoid spreading speculation about the incident. Several people have been injured, and more information will soon follow, Trier Police said.

