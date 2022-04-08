Two dead, several other people shot in terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — Two people were shot dead and several others were injured in a terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday night, according to authorities.

At least 9 people were shot in the attack, with victims being taken to Ichilov, Sheba Tel Hashomer and Wolfson hospitals, according to Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service. Two men, “approximately 30 years old,” were pronounced dead at Ichilov Hospital.

Three people in serious condition — a 20-year-old man, 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man — were being treated for serious injuries, according to the medical service. Four others were being treated for mild injuries.

Several other people at the scene were being treated for “stress symptoms,” according to Magen David Adom.

Israeli security forces tracked down and killed the alleged assailant in a shootout early Friday near a mosque in Jaffa, an Arab neighborhood in southern Tel Aviv, according to statements from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet. The suspect was identified by Shin Bet as a 29-year-old Palestinian man from Jenin, in the occupied West Ban.

Israeli officials said “several” shootings took place at Dizengoff Street, Gordon Street and surrounding areas in Tel Aviv. Dizengoff Street is a major street that runs through Tel Aviv and has many shops, bars and restaurants and would have been bustling with activity on a Thursday night.

“It has been a very difficult night,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter. “I send my condolences to the families of those who were murdered, and I pray for the complete recovery of the wounded. Security forces are in pursuit of the terrorist who carried out the murderous rampage tonight in Tel Aviv. Wherever the terrorist is — we will get to him. And everyone who helped him indirectly or directly — will pay a price.”

The deadly shooting on Thursday night was one of several recent terror attacks in Israel. There were three fatal terror attacks at the end of March. On March 30, five people were shot to death in Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv, by a man on a motorcycle who was later killed by police. One of the victims was a police officer, according to Magen David Adom.

Two days earlier, on March 28, two police officers were shot to death and four others were wounded in an attack. Then, a week prior, four people were killed in a stabbing attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba. The suspect was shot dead.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for most of the attacks.

“Americans are, once again, grieving with the Israeli people in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack, which took the lives of two innocent victims and wounded many more in Tel Aviv,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the families and other loved ones of those killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We are closely following developments and will continue to be in regular contact with our Israeli partners, with whom we stand resolutely in the face of senseless terrorism and violence.”

“Horrified to see another cowardly terror attack on innocent civilians, this time in Tel Aviv,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides wrote on Twitter. “Praying for peace, and sending condolences to the victims and their families. This has to stop!”

ABC News’ Nasser Atta, Bruno Nota, Christine Theodorou and Jason Volack contributed to this report.