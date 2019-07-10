UK ambassador to the US quits over leaked cables criticizing Trump

Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine(LONDON) — The U.K. ambassador to the United States has quit in the midst of a scandal caused by comments he made about President Donald Trump that were leaked to the British media.

In the leaked cables, Ambassador Kim Darroch allegedly called Trump “inept.”

Darroch announced his resignation after Trump dialed up his criticism of the diplomat on Tuesday, calling him “wacky” and “a very stupid guy.”

