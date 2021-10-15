UK MP David Amess dies after being stabbed multiple times

(ESSEX, England) — David Amess, a conservative British member of Parliament, died Friday after being stabbed multiple times, officials said.

Amess, 69, represented Southend West in Essex.

He was attacked while holding his monthly “meet and greet” with voters at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, British outlet Sky News reported.

The motive behind the attack is unknown.

Essex Police were called to reports of a stabbing shortly after 12:05 p.m. local time and found a man injured.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” police said in a press release.

Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing and a knife was recovered at the scene. Authorities are not looking for any other suspects in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.