US general admits drone strike near Afghan airport that killed 10 was a ‘mistake’

Ivan Cholakov/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie admitted at a briefing Friday that the Aug. 29 drone strike near Kabul airport was “a mistake.”

Ten people were killed in the strike, which the U.S. believed was targeting a terrorist, but instead killed an aid worker.

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children were tragically killed in that strike,” said McKenzie. “Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died or associated with ISIS Khorasan or were a direct threat to US forces.”

“I offer my profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were killed,” said McKenzie.

He noted that the drone strike was carried out “in the earnest belief that it would prevent and terminate a threat to our forces and the evacuees at the airport, but it was a mistake. And I offer my sincere apology.”

“As a combatant commander,” he added. “I am fully responsible for this strike in this tragic outcome.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.