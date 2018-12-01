US Navy's top admiral in middle east has died in Bahrain

U.S. Navy(NEW YORK) — Vice Admiral Scott Stearney, the commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the Commander of the US Fifth Fleet In Bahrain was found dead at his residence in Bahrain on Saturday.

Chief Naval Operation Admiral John Richardson announce Stearney’s death in a video posted on YouTube.

Richardson said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Bahraini Ministry of Interior are cooperating in the investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Rear Admiral Paul Schlise, deputy commander of the Fifth Fleet, has assumed command.

Stearney joined the Navy in 1982, before being designated a Naval Aviator in 1984, according to the Navy website.

He is been awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Air Medal, as well as having accumulated more the 4,500 mishap free flight hours and over 1,000 carrier landings.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.